What colleges have the most No. 1 WNBA draft picks?

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is projected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14 in New York City, assuming she forgoes her final year of eligibility. Bueckers would join a highly decorated group of Huskies who can lay claim to being the top pick in the WNBA draft, including Diana Taurasi, the league's all-time leading scorer.

Here's a look at the college programs that have produced the most No. 1 picks in the history of the WNBA draft; a history that dates back to 1997 when the league held its inaugural draft and a separate elite draft that included professional women's basketball players who had competed in other leagues.

UConn, 5

Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2004), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore (2011), Breanna Stewart (2016)

Tennessee, 3

Dena Head (1997 - elite draft), Chamique Holdsclaw (1999), Candace Parker (2008)

Notre Dame, 2

Jewell Loyd (2015), Jackie Young (2019)

South Carolina, 2

A'ja Wilson (2018), Aliyah Boston (2023)

Stanford, 2

Nneka Ogwumike (2012), Chiney Ogwumike (2014)

12 schools tied with 1

Baylor - Brittney Griner (2013)

Duke - Lindsey Harding (2007)

Iowa - Caitlin Clark (2024)

Kentucky - Rhyne Howard (2022)

Louisville - Angel McCoughtry (2009)

LSU - Seimone Augustus (2006)

Minnesota - Janel McCarville (2005)

Mississippi State - LaToya Thomas (2003)

Oregon - Sabrina Ionescu (2020)

Texas - Charli Collier (2021)

USC - Tina Thompson (1997)

Washington - Kelsey Plum (2017)

