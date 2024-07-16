WNBA All-Star Game: Stats, history, MVPs and more

Open Extended Reactions

From Lisa Leslie to Jewell Loyd to Caitlin Clark, the WNBA All-Star Game has been a midseason showcase for the biggest stars in women's basketball for two decades.

The 2024 All-Star Game marks the 20th edition of the event. Here's a look at the league's All-Star exhibition over the past 20 years.

When and where was the first WNBA All-Star Game?

The first WNBA All-Star Game was held on July 14, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Who won the first WNBA All-Star Game?

The West defeated the East 79-61.

How many fans attended the first WNBA All-Star Game?

A total of 18,649 fans attended the first WNBA All-Star Game.

Who was the MVP of the first WNBA All-Star Game?

Lisa Leslie of the Los Angeles Sparks was named MVP of the first WNBA All-Star Game after finishing with 13 points and five rebounds.

How many players have won multiple WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards?

Three players -- Lisa Leslie (3), Maya Moore (3) and Swin Cash (2) -- have won multiple WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards.

Who has won the most WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards?

Lisa Leslie and Maya Moore have each won three WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards, tied for the most in the history of the exhibition. Moore is the only player to be named All-Star Game MVP three years in a row -- 2015-18. (There was no WNBA All-Star Game in 2016 because of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.)

What is the most points scored in a single WNBA All-Star Game?

The Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd set a WNBA All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points in 2023. The previous single-game record was 30 by both Kelsey Plum in 2022 and Maya Moore in 2015.

Who is the most accomplished WNBA All-Star of all time?

Sue Bird owns the records for most All-Star Game selections (13), most All-Star Games played (12) and most selections as a starter (9).

How many times has the WNBA All-Star Game gone into overtime?

The WNBA All-Star Game has gone into overtime once. The East defeated the West 125-124 in OT in 2014 in Phoenix. Shoni Schimmel scored a game-high 29 points for the East to win MVP.

Which conference leads the all-time series in the WNBA All-Star Game?

In the 14 years the WNBA All-Star Game has had an East vs. West format, the West owns a 10-4 lead, including wins in the first six All-Star Games.

Which city has hosted the WNBA All-Star Game the most?

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the home of the Connecticut Sun, has hosted the WNBA All-Star Game four times (2005, '09, '13 and '15), which is more than any other city or venue.

