Who are the longest-tenured players in every major league?

Father Time may be undefeated, but LeBron James is certainly taking him to overtime.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP continues to stuff the stat sheet even in the latter years of his playing career. The 2024-25 NBA season marks the 22nd of James' storied career, tying Vince Carter for the most in NBA history.

While James continues to defy time, here's a look at the players who have logged the most seasons across the major North American sports leagues:

MLB

All time

Nolan Ryan, 27 seasons (1966-1993)

Cap Anson, 27 seasons (1871-1897)

Active

Rich Hill, 20 seasons (since 2005)

MLS

All time

Kyle Beckerman, 21 seasons (2000-20)

Active

NBA

All time

Vince Carter, 22 seasons (1998-2020)

Active

LeBron James, 22 seasons (since 2003)

NFL

All time

George Blanda, 26 seasons (1949-1975)

Active

Aaron Rodgers, 20 seasons (since 2005)

NHL

All time

Chris Chelios, 26 seasons (1983-2010)

Gordie Howe, 26 seasons (1946-71, 1979-80)

Active

Brent Burns, 21 seasons (since 2003)

Marc-Andre Fleury, 21 seasons (since 2003)

NWSL

All time and active

Lauren Barnes, 12 seasons (since 2013)

Jess Fishlock, 12 seasons (since 2013)

WNBA

All time

Diana Taurasi, 20 seasons (2004-14, 2016-24)

Active

DeWanna Bonner, 15 seasons (since 2009)

