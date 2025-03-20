Who are the longest-tenured players in every major league?

Father Time may be undefeated, but LeBron James is certainly taking him to overtime.
The four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP continues to stuff the stat sheet even in the latter years of his playing career. The 2024-25 NBA season marks the 22nd of James' storied career, tying Vince Carter for the most in NBA history.
While James continues to defy time, here's a look at the players who have logged the most seasons across the major North American sports leagues:
MLB
All time
Nolan Ryan, 27 seasons (1966-1993)
Cap Anson, 27 seasons (1871-1897)
Active
Rich Hill, 20 seasons (since 2005)
MLS
All time
Kyle Beckerman, 21 seasons (2000-20)
Active
Stefan Frei, 16 seasons (since 2009)
Teal Bunbury, 16 seasons (since 2010)
Sean Johnson, 16 seasons (since 2010)
NBA
All time
Vince Carter, 22 seasons (1998-2020)
Active
LeBron James, 22 seasons (since 2003)
NFL
All time
George Blanda, 26 seasons (1949-1975)
Active
Aaron Rodgers, 20 seasons (since 2005)
NHL
All time
Chris Chelios, 26 seasons (1983-2010)
Gordie Howe, 26 seasons (1946-71, 1979-80)
Active
Brent Burns, 21 seasons (since 2003)
Marc-Andre Fleury, 21 seasons (since 2003)
NWSL
All time and active
Lauren Barnes, 12 seasons (since 2013)
Jess Fishlock, 12 seasons (since 2013)
WNBA
All time
Diana Taurasi, 20 seasons (2004-14, 2016-24)
Active
DeWanna Bonner, 15 seasons (since 2009)
