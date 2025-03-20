        <
        >

          Who are the longest-tenured players in every major league?

          LeBron James is the longest-tenured player in the NBA. Jae C. Hong/AP
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 20, 2025, 03:24 PM

          Father Time may be undefeated, but LeBron James is certainly taking him to overtime.

          The four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP continues to stuff the stat sheet even in the latter years of his playing career. The 2024-25 NBA season marks the 22nd of James' storied career, tying Vince Carter for the most in NBA history.

          While James continues to defy time, here's a look at the players who have logged the most seasons across the major North American sports leagues:

          MLB

          All time

          • Nolan Ryan, 27 seasons (1966-1993)

          • Cap Anson, 27 seasons (1871-1897)

          Active

          MLS

          All time

          • Kyle Beckerman, 21 seasons (2000-20)

          Active

          NBA

          All time

          • Vince Carter, 22 seasons (1998-2020)

          Active

          • LeBron James, 22 seasons (since 2003)

          NFL

          All time

          • George Blanda, 26 seasons (1949-1975)

          Active

          NHL

          All time

          • Chris Chelios, 26 seasons (1983-2010)

          • Gordie Howe, 26 seasons (1946-71, 1979-80)

          Active

          NWSL

          All time and active

          WNBA

          All time

          • Diana Taurasi, 20 seasons (2004-14, 2016-24)

          Active

          For more sports news, check out the ESPN homepage for in-depth analysis, features, fantasy tips and more.