The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox II to a deal for the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Knox, the No. 9 pick in 2018, appeared in seven games for the Warriors in February and March after signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the team.

The Warriors have to sign a player by Sunday to fill the minimum requirement of 14 standard contracts. The Warriors had only 13 players on guaranteed deals after trading away several rostered players over the course of the season.

Knox's rest of season deal is the culmination of nearly a year in the Warriors' program for Knox, starting with the 2024 NBA summer league -- where he was a standout -- and then starring for their G League Santa Cruz team.

Knox, 25, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 7.2 points on 46.2% shooting in 31 games.