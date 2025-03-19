Open Extended Reactions

With less than a month left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, teams are beginning to claim their spots in the postseason, while others will see their campaigns end and get ready for the draft in June.

Only three teams -- the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder -- are officially in the playoffs. Four more teams -- the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks -- have claimed at least a spot in the play-in tournament. Two teams in the West, the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, have already been eliminated from the postseason.

Tensions remain high as we play out the rest of the regular-season schedule, with no clear-cut favorite to take the No. 2 seed in the West and the play-in bracket continuously shuffling in the East.

With fewer than 20 games left in the regular season, it's crunch time. Let's take a look at this week's Power Rankings to see where all 30 teams stand.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk and Chris Herring) think teams belong this season.

The duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has led the Milwaukee Bucks with 30.4 PPG and 25.1 PPG, respectively, this season. ESPN

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 56-12

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ SAC (Mar. 19), @ PHX (Mar. 21), @ UTAH (Mar. 23), @ POR (Mar. 25)

Paolo Banchero's go-ahead jumper with 45.1 seconds remaining in Sunday's loss to Orlando put an end to the Cavs' 16-game winning streak. Cleveland finishes the season with nine of its final 15 games on the road. But with a seven-game lead over Boston, the Cavs' grip on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference shouldn't be tested too much. Look for them to prioritize health down the stretch, as they did against Orlando when Evan Mobley was held out with a bruised foot. -- Dave McMenamin

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 56-12

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. PHI (Mar. 19), vs. CHA (Mar. 21), @ LAC (Mar. 23), @ SAC (Mar. 25)

Oklahoma City has won 10 of its past 11 games, scoring a league-high 122.7 points per 100 possessions during that span despite Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each missing four games. Seven Thunder players have averaged double figures over the 11-game stretch, led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 35.9 points per game on .542/.406/.946 shooting splits. -- Tim MacMahon

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 50-19

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ UTAH (Mar. 21), @ POR (Mar. 23), @ SAC (Mar. 24)

Payton Pritchard became the all-time record holder for the most 3-pointers made in a season by a reserve in NBA history despite almost a month remaining on the schedule. Pritchard has been one of the most consistent players on the team this season outside of Jayson Tatum, and his constant help off the bench has made him a favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year. -- Tim Bontemps

4. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 44-25

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ ORL (Mar. 19), @ MIA (Mar. 21), vs. DEN (Mar. 23), vs. ATL (Mar. 25)

The Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games Monday in dramatic fashion by rallying from a 25-point deficit against Philadelphia, tying the largest comeback win in franchise history. Budding talents Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green dropped 30 points apiece as the team continues drawing significant contributions from Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks. Despite the streak, Rockets coach Ime Udoka is well aware of his team's tendency to struggle against lesser teams, saying "something is obviously going wrong there." -- Michael Wright

5. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 44-25

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ LAL (Mar. 19), @ POR (Mar. 21), @ HOU (Mar. 23), vs. CHI (Mar. 24)

After splitting a back-to-back set against the West-leading Thunder in Oklahoma City last week, the Nuggets sputtered. They were handled by the Timberwolves, found a way to beat the Lakers but then lost, for the second time this season, to the rebuilding Wizards. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray banged up, the Nuggets stunned the red-hot Warriors in Golden State on Monday. Aaron Gordon exploded for 38 points and Russell Westbrook controlled the game with a triple-double. It was the type of win that can give the Nuggets a jolt as they play three more games on a four-game road trip. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

6. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 43-26

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ POR (Mar. 19), @ LAC (Mar. 21), @ UTAH (Mar. 25)

Already playing through a nagging shoulder injury, star point guard Ja Morant sat out Monday's loss in Sacramento due to a sore left hamstring. Morant has missed four of Memphis' past 10 games with the Grizzlies pushing for the second seed in the West, scoring 120 points or more in five straight outings, which registers as the longest active streak in the NBA. Desmond Bane has been on fire lately, knocking down 11-of-12 from deep in his past two games, while Jaren Jackson Jr. appears to be fully healthy again after missing four games earlier this month. -- Wright

7. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 43-24

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: @ SA (MAR. 19), @ CHA (Mar. 20), vs. WAS (Mar. 22), vs. DAL (Mar. 25)

Between Jalen Brunson turning his ankle badly in a loss to the Lakers, Mikal Bridges' buzzer-beating 3 for a win in Portland and a deflating loss to the streaking Warriors, the Knicks' West Coast trip (2-3) had plenty of drama. They'll have a calmer stretch, with one of the softer portions of their schedule ahead. With matchups against the Spurs, Hornets, Wizards and the short-handed Mavs over the next week, it puts less pressure on Brunson -- who's expected to miss at least another week, per ESPN's Shams Charania --to rush back. -- Chris Herring

8. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 40-29

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. TOR (Mar. 20), @ ATL (Mar. 22), @ MIA (Mar. 25)

The Warriors suffered just their second loss in 16 games with Jimmy Butler III in the lineup when Denver stunned them without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. Golden State, which had won seven straight and 12 of 13 games entering that loss, was due for a clunker. But after Stephen Curry shot 6-for-21 and had seven assists with seven turnovers, Steve Kerr was adamant that his superstar was "exhausted" and in need of rest. Curry is also dealing with a back issue and was held out from Tuesday's second back-to-back against Milwaukee. After facing the Bucks and Raptors at home this week, the Warriors have a six-game road trip that includes Butler's emotional return to Miami. -- Youngmisuk

9. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 42-25

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. DEN (Mar. 19), vs. MIL (Mar. 20), vs. CHI (Mar. 22), @ ORL (Mar. 24)

Austin Reaves is on a heater. The Lakers guard averaged 30.8 points, 7 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2 steals playing four games in five nights. "He's our third option [behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic], but he's better than most ones, better than most twos in the league," his backcourt mate, Jordan Goodwin said. "So we got to keep putting respect on AR's name." -- Dave McMenamin

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 40-30

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. NO (Mar. 19), vs. NO (Mar. 21), @ IND (Mar. 24)

The Timberwolves had an eight-game winning streak snapped in overtime Monday by the Pacers, but Minnesota is playing well at the right time. The Wolves had won their past 13 games with Julius Randle in the lineup, and a light upcoming schedule -- twice against the Pelicans before playing at Indiana -- should give them a chance to stack more wins. They entered Tuesday tied with the Warriors for the No. 6 seed in the West. -- Jamal Collier

11. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 38-30

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ LAL (Mar. 20), @ SAC (Mar. 22), @ PHX (Mar. 24)

The Bucks are on the road for the next two weeks for their longest road trip -- a five-game, 10-day West Coast swing that began with a loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night. Milwaukee is going into the trip short-handed after center Jericho Sims needed surgery to repair a wrist injury that will sideline him for the next month. -- Collier

12. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 38-29

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. DAL (Mar. 19), vs. BKN (Mar. 20), vs. BKN (Mar. 22), vs. MIN (Mar. 24)

The Pacers appear headed toward a collision course with the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season, but Indiana has not been as dominant against Milwaukee this time. After going 8-3 against the Bucks last season (including in the playoffs), the Pacers have dropped four of five against their division rivals this season. But home-court advantage might still be up for grabs in the first round; Indiana and Milwaukee entered Tuesday with identical records, but the Bucks own the tiebreaker. -- Collier

13. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 39-30

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. MEM (Mar. 21), vs. OKC (Mar. 23)

After losing six of seven games, the Clippers flipped things and won their next seven of eight -- most notably against the East-leading Cavaliers on Tuesday. But their schedule doesn't get any easier for the remainder of March. The Clippers face Memphis, Oklahoma City, New York, Orlando and Cleveland again in their next seven games. It is a stretch that could make or break their chances of getting back to sixth in the standings and staying out of the play-in. Having Norman Powell and Ben Simmons back is a big boost for their push toward the postseason. -- Youngmisuk

14. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 38-31

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ MIA (Mar. 19), @ DAL (Mar. 21), vs. NO (Mar. 23), vs. SA (Mar. 25)

Losing at home to the Wizards on Thursday could be costly as the Pistons battle for playoff positioning. Entering Tuesday, Detroit was a game back of the Pacers and Bucks for the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and two back in the loss column. After losing to Oklahoma City on Saturday, the Pistons bounced back Monday to blow out the Pelicans by 46 points, tying the second-largest margin in franchise history. Four Detroit reserves scored in double figures. -- Kevin Pelton

15. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 34-33

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. CLE (Mar. 19), vs. CHI (Mar. 20), vs. MIL (Mar. 22), vs. BOS (Mar. 24), vs. OKC (Mar. 25)

Domantas Sabonis' return from a hamstring strain didn't go as planned Monday against the Grizzlies. Sabonis left the game to get stitches over his left eye, returned and then rolled his ankle when he came down on Jaylen Wells' foot in the third quarter. Despite Sabonis leaving for good after 12 minutes, the Kings did manage to snap their four-game losing streak. Because Sabonis played so little, the game didn't count toward the minimum of 65 for awards eligibility, leaving him nine shy with 15 left to play. Sabonis was officially ruled out for at least 10 days Tuesday night with a right ankle sprain. -- Pelton

16. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 32-37

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. HOU (Mar. 19), @ WAS (Mar. 21), vs. LAL (Mar. 24), @ CHA (Mar. 25)

Sunday's nationally televised win in Cleveland, snapping the Cavaliers' 16-game win streak, looked like what the Magic hoped it could be. Orlando locked down Donovan Mitchell in a rematch of last year's first-round seven-game series, holding him to 9-of-28 shooting, and got a key late 3-pointer from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Pending the play-in, the two teams are on track to meet again in the first round, albeit this time as the 1-8 matchup. It's too late for the Magic to escape the play-in but they can still position themselves to advance by catching the Hawks for seventh. -- Pelton

17. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 33-36

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. GS (Mar. 22), vs. PHI (Mar. 23), @ HOU (Mar. 25)

Dyson Daniels is set to surpass Ricky Rubio's mark of 191 steals during the 2013-14 campaign to give the Hawks wing the most in the NBA in more than a decade. The Hawks, who have struggled defensively this season, will need Daniels to perform well on that end -- and reduce the opponent's air space on jumpers -- given they would face either Cleveland or Boston's offenses in the opening round, should the Hawks advance from the play-in. -- Herring

18. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 32-37

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. CHI (Mar. 19), vs. CLE (Mar. 21), vs. MIL (Mar. 24)

Phoenix has gone nearly two months without stringing together multiple wins in a row. The Suns' last winning streak was three games from Jan. 22-27 and have gone just 8-16 since. There is still hope of backing into the play-in tournament, however. Phoenix trails the injury-riddled Mavericks by one game for the 10th and final play-in spot with 13 games to go. -- McMenamin

19. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 33-36

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ IND (Mar. 19), vs. DET (Mar. 21), @ BKN (Mar. 24), @ NYK (Mar. 25)

Forward P.J. Washington impressed in his return Sunday after missing the previous two weeks due to a sprained ankle. Washington scored 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in a home loss to the 76ers. He joins Klay Thompson as the only regular starters available for the injury-riddled Mavs. -- MacMahon

20. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 29-39

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. DET (Mar. 19), vs. HOU (Mar. 21), vs. CHA (Mar. 23), vs. GS (Mar. 25)

After Miami lost its eighth straight game Monday at New York -- the longest losing streak of coach Erik Spoelstra's career -- he called this stretch one of the toughest regular-season periods. The Heat, who have been routed in their past two games, have been disastrous in the fourth quarter over the past few weeks, causing them to plummet to the 10th and final spot of the East play-in standings. -- Bontemps

21. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 30-39

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. MEM (Mar. 19), vs. DEN (Mar. 21), vs. BOS (Mar. 23), vs. CLE (Mar. 25)

After beating a pair of lottery-bound teams over the weekend, the Blazers are still in the play-in mix, three games behind the Mavericks and two behind the Suns for the No. 10 spot. To stay within striking distance, Portland may need to pull some key upsets over the remainder of this homestand, which features four of the NBA's top eight teams: Boston, Cleveland, Denver and Memphis. The Blazers are a collective 1-6 against that group this season. -- Pelton

22. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 29-39

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ PHX (Mar. 19), @ SAC (Mar. 20), @ LAL (Mar. 22), @ DEN (Mar. 24)

After spending the past 75 days in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls moved into ninth place, leapfrogging the fading Heat and putting themselves into position to host a play-in game. The Bulls have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games and entered Tuesday only three games back from the No. 7 seed Hawks. The end of Chicago's season has suddenly shifted from draft pick positioning into a potential run for seeding in the play-in tournament. -- Collier

23. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 28-39

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. NYK (Mar. 19), vs. PHI (Mar. 21), @ TOR (Mar. 23), @ DET (Mar. 25)

With the club shutting down De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama for the season, the spotlight shines brightly on Rookie of the Year candidate Stephon Castle, who averaged 22 points over his past three games. The Spurs say they're playing to win, but they remain out of serious contention for a berth in the play-in tournament in the West -- 13th in the standings. Maybe now is the time for San Antonio to experiment with younger players and more creative lineups with an eye toward a future headlined by Fox and Wembanyama and perhaps another key contributor who will be added in free agency or the draft. -- Wright

24. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 24-45

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ GS (Mar. 20), vs. SA (Mar. 23), @ WAS (Mar. 24)

The Raptors have passed the Nets and 76ers in the standings in recent days thanks to an easy schedule and could even surpass the Spurs in the coming weeks. This might limit Toronto's chances of another high-end prospect to their young core in the upcoming draft. -- Bontemps

25. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 23-45

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ OKC (Mar. 19), @ SA (Mar. 21), @ ATL (Mar. 23), @ NO (Mar. 24)

The Sixers have nothing but ping-pong balls left to play for but Quentin Grimes has been a bright spot for the team after they shut down Paul George for the season. Grimes, who is a pending restricted free agent, who came over from Dallas in a trade last month, has scored at least 25 points in his past five games -- including a 46-point explosion in Monday's thrilling overtime loss to Houston. -- Bontemps

26. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 23-46

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ IND (Mar. 20), @ IND (Mar. 22), vs. DAL (Mar. 24)

Cam Thomas, the team's leading scorer at 24 points per game, is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a strained left hamstring. But the 23-year-old, a restricted free agent this summer, feels he's earned tenure in Brooklyn. "When I got major minutes, I feel like I've been one of the best guards in the league at my position," he told reporters when asked about the potential of being a core Nets performer. "When I have the minutes and a featured role, the sky's the limit for me." -- Herring

27. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 18-51

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ MIN (Mar. 19), @ MIN (Mar. 21), @ DET (Mar. 23), vs. PHI (Mar. 24)

The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a torn right labrum and partial tear of the rotator cuff in that shoulder. The latest setback highlights just how injury-riddled the Pelicans have been this season, and there's a real possibility the club could start next season without a couple of its top players. Despite New Orleans losing seven of its past eight, Zion Williamson is on a tear, averaging astronomical numbers since his return despite being on a minutes restriction. -- Wright

28. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 17-51

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. NYK (Mar. 20), @ OKC (Mar. 21), @ MIA (Mar. 23), vs. ORL (Mar. 25)

Among the biggest lottery dramas is whether the Hornets will stay in the bottom three of the NBA standings. Charlotte's essentially neck and neck with New Orleans for the league's third-worst record, which will qualify either team for the best lottery odds of landing the top pick. Last week highlighted the challenge: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green and Nick Smith Jr. combined to shoot 19-for-27 from 3 in a win over the Spurs. Meanwhile, other clubs like Utah are beginning to get more creative with benching key players for long stretches to boost their lottery chances. -- Herring

29. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 15-52

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ UTAH (Mar. 19), vs. ORL (Mar. 21), @ NYK (Mar. 22), vs. TOR (Mar. 24)

The Wizards have played perhaps their best basketball of the season in March. They've won four of their past seven games, including consecutive victories at Detroit and Denver. Wednesday's game at Utah, though, will serve as a reminder of their lottery goals for the No. 1 pick. Both teams are tied at the bottom of the league with 15 wins, and Utah has lost 10 straight games. -- Youngmisuk

30. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 15-52

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. WAS (Mar. 19), vs. BOS (Mar. 21), vs. CLE (Mar. 23), vs. MEM (Mar. 25)

As the Jazz place a heavy emphasis on player development, third-year center Walker Kessler has been given the green light to fire away from 3-point range recently. The 7-footer had attempted only six 3s all season before the losses to the Timberwolves and Bulls earlier this week and is 1-of-11 from beyond the arc in the Jazz's past two games. -- MacMahon