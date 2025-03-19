Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis will miss at least 10 days because of a sprained right ankle, the team said Tuesday night.

Sabonis was hurt in the third quarter of the Kings' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The team said an MRI on the ankle showed a moderate sprain and that Sabonis will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Sabonis had just returned to the Kings lineup last week after sitting out six straight games with a hamstring injury. Sacramento is 3-6 without him this season.

Sabonis is averaging a league-best 13.9 rebounds to go with 19.2 points and 6.2 assists. Jonas Valanciunas likely will return to the starting lineup in his absence.

Earlier Tuesday, the Kings signed forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract. He was averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28 games for the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton.

Sacramento is 34-33, good for ninth place in the Western Conference.