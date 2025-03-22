Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke suffered a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Saturday.

Clarke was injured during the Grizzlies' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

This is the second significant knee injury of Clarke's career; he tore the Achilles tendon in his left knee late in the 2022-23 season.

Clarke recovered fully from the Achilles tear, appearing in 64 games for Memphis this season while averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game.

Clarke, 28, has two years and $25 million left on his deal.