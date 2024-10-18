List of NBA players with the most championships

Open Extended Reactions

There was no greater winner in NBA history than the late Bill Russell. Russell won 11 championships as the pillar of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1950s and 1960s. Russell won two of his titles as a player-coach. Russell's 11 championships are more than all but two NBA franchises have in their respective histories -- the Celtics have 18, while the Los Angeles Lakers have 17.

Here's a look at the players with the most championships in NBA history:

11

Bill Russell (Celtics: 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69)

10

Sam Jones (Celtics: 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69)

8

John Havlicek (Celtics: 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1973-74, 1975-76)

Tom Heinsohn (Celtics: 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65)

K.C. Jones (Celtics: 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66)

Tom Sanders (Celtics: 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69)

7

Robert Horry (Houston Rockets: 1993-94, 1994-95; Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02; San Antonio Spurs: 2004-05, 2006-07)

Jim Loscutoff (Celtics: 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64)

Frank Ramsey (Celtics: 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64)

6

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Scottie Pippen (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks: 1970-71; Lakers: 1979-80, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88)

Bob Cousy (Celtics: 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63)

5

Tim Duncan (Spurs: 1998-99, 2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2013-14)

Kobe Bryant (Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02, 2008-09, 2009-10)

Derek Fisher (Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02, 2008-09, 2009-10)

Steve Kerr (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98; Spurs: 1998-99, 2002-03

Ron Harper (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98; Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01)

Dennis Rodman (Detroit Pistons: 1988-89, 1989-90; Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Michael Copper (Lakers: 1979-80, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88)

Magic Johnson (Lakers: 1979-80, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88)

Don Nelson (Celtics: 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1973-74, 1975-76)

Larry Siegfried (Celtics: 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, 1968-69)

Slater Martin (Minneapolis Lakers: 1949-50, 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54; St. Louis Hawks: 1957-58)

George Mikan (Minneapolis Lakers: 1948-49, 1949-50, 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54)

Jim Pollard (Minneapolis Lakers: 1948-49, 1949-50, 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54)

4

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors: 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22)

Draymond Green (Warriors: 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22)

Andre Iguodala (Warriors: 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22)

Klay Thompson (Warriors: 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22)

LeBron James (Miami Heat: 2011-12, 2012-13; Cleveland Cavaliers: 2015-16; Lakers: 2019-20)

Manu Ginobili (Spurs: 2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2013-14)

Tony Parker (Spurs: 2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2013-14)

Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02; Heat: 2005-06)

Horace Grant (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93; Lakers: 2000-01)

John Salley (Pistons: 1988-89, 1989-90; Bulls: 1995-96; Lakers: 1999-00)

Will Perdue (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93; Spurs: 1998-99)

Robert Parish (Celtics: 1980-81, 1983-84, 1985-86; Bulls: 1996-97)

Kurt Rambis (Lakers: 1981-82, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88)

Jamaal Wilkes (Warriors: 1974-75; Lakers: 1979-80, 1981-82, 1984-85)

Gene Guarilia (Celtics: 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63)

Bill Sharman (Celtics: 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61)

Vern Mikkelsen (Minneapolis Lakers: 1949-50, 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54)

Pep Saul (Rochester Royals: 1950-51; Minneapolis Lakers: 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54)

3

Kevon Looney (Warriors: 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22)

Danny Green (Spurs: 2013-14; Toronto Raptors: 2018-19; Lakers: 2019-20)

JaVale McGee (Warriors: 2016-17, 2017-18; Lakers: 2019-20)

Patrick McCaw (Warriors: 2016-17, 2017-18; Raptors: 2018-19)

Shaun Livingston (Warriors: 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18)

James Jones (Heat: 2011-12, 2012-13; Cavaliers: 2015-16)

Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat: 2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Dwyane Wade (Heat: 2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Sam Cassell (Rockets: 1993-94, 1994-95; Celtics: 2007-08)

Bruce Bowen (Spurs: 2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07)

Rick Fox (Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02)

Devean George (Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02)

Brian Shaw (Lakers: 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02)

A.C. Green (Lakers: 1986-87, 1987-88, 1999-00)

Mario Elie (Rockets: 1993-94, 1994-95; Spurs: 1998-99)

Randy Brown (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Jud Buechler (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Toni Kukoc (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Luc Longley (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Dickey Simpkins (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

Bill Wennington (Bulls: 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98)

James Edwards (Pistons: 1988-89, 1989-90; Bulls: 1995-96)

B.J. Armstrong (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93)

Bill Cartwright (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93)

Stacey King (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93)

John Paxson (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93)

Scott Williams (Bulls: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93)

Gerald Henderson (Celtics: 1980-81, 1983-84; Pistons: 1989-90)

Byron Scott (Lakers: 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88)

James Worthy (Lakers: 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88)

Larry Bird (Celtics: 1980-81, 1983-84, 1985-86)

Dennis Johnson (Seattle Supersonics: 1978-79; Celtics: 1983-84, 1985-86)

Kevin McHale (Celtics: 1980-81, 1983-84, 1985-86)

Mitch Kupchak (Washington Bullets: 1977-78; Lakers: 1981-82, 1984-85)

Paul Silas (Celtics: 1973-74, 1975-76; Seattle Supersonics: 1978-79)

Willie Naulls (Celtics: 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66)

Clyde Lovellette (Minneapolis Lakers: 1953-54; Celtics: 1962-63, 1963-64)

Gene Conley (Celtics: 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61)

Whitey Skoog (Minneapolis Lakers: 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54)

Bob Harrison (Minneapolis Lakers: 1949-50, 1951-52, 1952-53)

