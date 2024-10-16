Open Extended Reactions

NBA Rank is back for its 14th season counting down the best players in the league. Who made this season's cut of the top 100?

Where do MVP contenders such as Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic check in? Which young stars are making their debut? Did LeBron James rise or fall down our list as the NBA's all-time leading scorer embarks on his record-tying 22nd season?

To get the final NBA Rank prediction, we asked our expert panel to vote on player vs. player matchups from more than 15,000 possible pairings. Voters were asked, "Which player will be better in 2024-25?" and had to predict how each player will perform this season.

Our countdown kicked off with our ranking of players Nos. 100-51 and continues with Nos. 50-11, a list that includes a prior MVP, four reigning champions and a once-in-a-generation big man on the verge of superstardom. The rollout continues Thursday with ESPN's top 10 players of 2024-25.

Note: ESPN's NBA Rank panel, comprising more than 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, was asked to rank players based on their predicted contributions -- quality and quantity -- for the 2024-25 season only.

NBA Rank: Nos. 100-51 | Who's next in 2025?

2023 NBA Rank: 48

After becoming an All-Star in his second season at 20 years old, Ball has logged a total of 58 games combined in the past two seasons because of ankle injuries. The rebuilding Hornets also lost a total of 116 games over those two seasons while Ball watched from the sideline. The 2021 Rookie of the Year averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games last season. Now the Hornets and Ball, entering his fourth season, are hoping for a fresh and healthy start. A new regime has taken over in Charlotte, starting with the hiring of coach Charles Lee, and it will want to see its franchise point guard healthy. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2023 NBA Rank: 51

Aaron Gordon might be the most valuable role player in the league, but he might have to do even more this season with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's departure. Gordon will have to lead the team on defense, improve on last season's 29% 3-point shooting and still play with the incredible chemistry that he has with Nikola Jokic. Gordon, who is eligible to sign an extension, is entering this season off an emotional summer in which his brother Drew died in a car crash. Gordon has changed his jersey number from 50 to 32 to honor his brother. -- Youngmisuk

2023 NBA Rank: 45

The 29-year-old had turbulent moments during his six-season run with the Knicks; particularly in the playoffs. But the team undoubtedly missed his playmaking and secondary scoring this past postseason while Randle nursed his dislocated shoulder. Randle, a two-time All-NBA selection who has generally been one of the healthiest players in the league in recent years, now heads to Minnesota, where he'll play alongside rising superstar Anthony Edwards. It will be worth seeing how Randle's presence impacts the Wolves' spacing, but his passing is underrated and he has the potential to help the team's offense a considerable amount. -- Chris Herring

2023 NBA Rank: 40

Mobley earned All-NBA Defensive first-team honors in 2023 and has continued to play a big role in Cleveland's top-10 defense the past two seasons. The Cavaliers gave up 112.5 points per 100 possessions when Mobley was on the court this season and 110.5 when he played center. Mobley's jump shots improved from 32% his first two seasons to 36% this year and he shot 46% from 3 in the final 12 games of the regular season. "I would say the rebound and push is number one," new head coach Kenny Atkinson said when asked about what he wants to see Mobley add to his game first. -- Bobby Marks

2023 NBA Rank: 62

After spending a year and a half in relative obscurity with the Wizards, Porzingis arrived in Boston last summer excited to be back on a championship-caliber team and with a point to prove that he could help push a franchise to those heights. Despite missing a large chunk of the playoffs with injuries, he managed to do just that, with his legendary return in Game 1 of the NBA Finals helping spur Boston to the title. One of the big questions across the league this season, though, is his form when he returns later this year after having offseason leg surgery. -- Tim Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 39

With the Bulls last season, DeMar DeRozan had to shoulder all of the offensive weight -- he was the only player in Chicago to average over 20 points per game as the injury-riddled Bulls struggled all year. As he begins a new chapter in Sacramento, the Kings will look to maximize his offensive talents and draw double-teams to help take pressure off of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The team will also use DeRozan as a playmaker -- an area of his game Sacramento feels is underrated. -- Kendra Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: 95

Williams jumped 51 spots in the rankings by continuing his rapid ascension into becoming an elite two-way player. After a Rookie of the Year runner-up season, Williams finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting, making significant leaps in scoring (19.1 points per game), assists (4.5) and efficiency (62.1% true shooting) while typically taking the second-toughest perimeter defensive assignment. He also emerged as a cold-blooded closer, scoring 82 points on 68.3% shooting in clutch situations, the best field goal percentage among the league's top 65 clutch scorers. -- Tim MacMahon

2023 NBA Rank: 60

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points last season and cranked up his 3-point volume to 7.1 attempts per game while drilling his highest percentage (36.3%) from deep since the 2019-20 season. David Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, calls Murray "an elite playmaker" and saw his playmaking skills as a major need, especially down the stretch of tight games, which is why New Orleans traded for him. Murray's leadership and two-way ability should improve the Pels on both ends of the floor, and he has no shortage of targets in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. -- Michael Wright

2023 NBA Rank: 25

Siakam was a driving force in the Pacers' run to the conference finals after joining the team via midseason trade from Toronto. Indiana re-signed Siakam to a maximum contract extension this summer, and the two-time All-NBA forward is expected to be a steadying presence for a young Pacers team trying to build off its surprise playoff success. -- Jamal Collier

2023 NBA Rank: 43

Harden found new life in his hometown after he was traded early last season to the Clippers. While his numbers dipped slightly from 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game with the Sixers in 2022-23 to 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season, Harden's playmaking impact was undeniable when the Clippers were at their best. Once Harden got comfortable with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the point guard helped orchestrate a 26-5 run from late November to early February. While he looked uncomfortable at times on wide-open catch-and-shoot 3s, Harden now will get to play more like he did in Houston as a ball-dominant scorer, with George and Westbrook gone and Leonard being cautious with his knee inflammation. -- Youngmisuk

40. Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

2023 NBA Rank: 27

Ingram fell 13 spots this season because of his decline in points (20.8), rebounds (5.1) and assists (5.7) from the previous season. The former No. 2 pick's 3-point field goal percentage (35.5%) dipped as well, despite the veteran knocking down a career-best 53.4% on 2-point field goals. Uncertainty abounds for Ingram because of the new CBA. He's eligible to sign a four-year extension worth $208 million, but there's a chance the club could let Ingram hit unrestricted free agency next offseason or move him under value at the deadline. The Dejounte Murray addition provides another attacking threat along with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, which should only improve Ingram's prospects for increased production. -- Wright

39. Derrick White, G, Boston Celtics

2023 NBA Rank: NR

White being the highest-ranked player who wasn't on this list a year ago is affirmation for those who questioned why the versatile guard wasn't on it to begin with. Any doubts about his value quickly dissipated thanks to White's contributions on offense last season, not to mention his selection to replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA, where he -- along with Holiday and Tatum -- claimed gold in Paris. -- Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 33

Bridges struggled at times as Brooklyn's primary playmaker, as evidenced by his career-low 52.1% effective field goal percentage and career high in turnovers. But Bridges' calling card -- aside from his status as the league's iron man -- has been defense. Playing alongside OG Anunoby on the wing for the Knicks, New York could have the best defensive wing combo in the league. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bridges' offensive efficiency increase this season, with the Knicks needing less creation and more of the elite 3-and-D play he showcased in Phoenix. -- Herring

2023 NBA Rank: 27

Young appearing in only 54 games last season was concerning enough, but Atlanta winning only 22 of those games was even more troubling. His averages of 25.7 points and 10.8 assists sparkle on the stat sheet -- marking the second straight season he averaged 25 and 10 -- but his relatively pedestrian shooting numbers (43% overall and 37.3% from 3) dulls that shine just a bit. With Dejounte Murray now in New Orleans, Young should get the ball in his hands more. How well Young vibes with No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher will impact his future ranking. -- Dave McMenamin

36. Jrue Holiday, G, Boston Celtics

2023 NBA Rank: 26

A year ago, Holiday was adjusting to the whirlwind sequence that saw him go from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Celtics -- by way of the Portland Trail Blazers -- in a matter of days. While handling a slightly smaller offensive role in Boston led to a slight dip in his rankings, Holiday's value was confirmed by the countless winning plays he made to help Boston claim its record-setting 18th NBA title. -- Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 63

In his third season, Barnes went from an intriguing young player to a deserving All-Star, averaging career highs in points (19.9), rebounds (8.2), assists (6.1), steals (1.3) and blocks (1.5) per game. The only other player to average at least 19 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block per game last season? Giannis Antetokounmpo. Toronto has bet on Barnes being the face of its next contending team, giving him a max contract extension in July. And the franchise moved on from veterans OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in back-to-back moves before last season's trade deadline, bringing back Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and several draft picks to pair with Barnes over the next few years. Now, Toronto will be hoping Barnes can make another leap into All-NBA territory. -- Bontemps

34. Rudy Gobert, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

2023 NBA Rank: 64

After a difficult transition year with the Timberwolves, Gobert anchored the NBA's top-ranked defense en route to collecting his record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award. He also averaged a double-double (14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds per game) for the eighth straight season. There's a narrative that Gobert gets played off the floor in the playoffs, but Minnesota outscored playoff foes by 95 points in his 512 minutes and were minus-28 in 256 minutes without him. -- MacMahon

2023 NBA Rank: 28

The five-year, $238 million contract Markkanen signed off a renegotiation and extension is strong proof that the Jazz believe that the 27-year-old forward can be a foundation player after the franchise's rebuild pays dividends. There aren't many 7-foot scorers as versatile as Markkanen, who has averaged 24.5 points per game on .490/.395/.885 shooting splits in his two seasons in Utah. -- MacMahon

32. Chet Holmgren, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

2023 NBA Rank: 73

The slender 7-footer's rookie season was well worth the wait after a foot injury forced Holmgren to sit out his first year as a pro. He played all 82 games and was a primary reason the Thunder made a 17-win improvement to become the youngest No. 1 seed ever. Holmgren is one of two players in NBA history to record at least 200 assists, 150 blocks and 100 made 3s in a season. The other: San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, who won Rookie of the Year over Holmgren.-- MacMahon

31. Jamal Murray, G, Denver Nuggets

2023 NBA Rank: 17

Murray averaged career highs in points per game (21.2), and assists per game (6.5) and was one of three players to average at least 20 points, 6 assists and 40% 3-point shooting last season. But Murray didn't look like Playoff Murray in Denver's second-round loss to Minnesota, when he averaged 18.4 points and just 33% 3-point shooting, or during the Olympics when he averaged just 6.0 points for Team Canada this summer. Murray said he's healthy and he has implored his teammates at the start of camp to understand the urgency of taking advantage of the championship window the Nuggets currently have with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. -- Youngmisuk

30. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, New York Knicks

2023 NBA Rank: 20

After changing homes from Minneapolis to Madison Square Garden, Towns leaves a franchise coming off its most successful season in 20 years to join an ensemble of talent hoping to become the best Knicks team in a half century. The self-proclaimed best shooting big man of all time shot 41.6% from 3 last season. The former Kentucky Wildcat should fit right in with the Nova Wildcats, particularly with point guard Jalen Brunson. -- McMenamin

29. Domantas Sabonis, F, Sacramento Kings

2023 NBA Rank: 22

When you look at Sabonis' numbers from last season, it's not easy to comprehend why he dropped seven positions in the rankings. He led the league in triple-doubles (26) and double-doubles (77) and strung together 61 consecutive double-doubles -- the longest streak in modern NBA history. From January to the end of the season, he also led the league in assists. But he and the Kings enter this season under a microscope after not making the playoffs last season and have more pressure to prove they are still in the mix for the top of the West. -- Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: 12

Butler continues to play at an All-Star pace. Last season, he was one of eight players to average 20 points with 40% on 3-pointers and 85% on free throws. The 16-spot drop and concerns moving forward, however, are a result of Butler's age and, more importantly, his availability. Butler turned 35 in September and has failed to play more than 65 games in each of the past four seasons. Butler saw his field goal percentage drop from 54% to 50% last season largely because of his struggles at finishing near the rim. -- Marks

27. Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans

2023 NBA Rank: 57

Williamson rose 30 spots thanks to his availability this season. That allowed the former No. 1 pick the ability to consistently showcase his electric skill set. Williamson played a career-high 70 games, averaging 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds as New Orleans advanced to its second postseason during his tenure. The club's brass indicated the 2024 offseason would be the most pivotal of Williamson's budding career, especially after he suffered an injury in the play-in tournament that left him unavailable for the postseason. Williamson responded with twice-daily workouts this summer and a healthier diet that has rounded him into the type of shape that has him poised for yet another jump in the rankings. -- Wright

26. De'Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings

2023 NBA Rank: 23

Fox got off to a hot start last season, averaging 31.8 points through his first seven games -- including 43 points against the Spurs. He finished the season averaging 26.6 points per game and led the league with 2.0 steals per game. Despite the continued improvement of the Kings' lead guard, the team couldn't match the postseason success it had in 2023. -- Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: 34

There has never been any doubt about Irving's extraordinary skill level, but last year he slid to 34th on this list because of questions about his availability and ability to impact winning. He responded by becoming a driving force in the Mavs' run to the Finals alongside Luka Doncic, as the pair proved to be a phenomenal fit together. They formed the league's highest-scoring duo, with Irving contributing 25.7 points per game on 60.8% true shooting while emerging as the Mavs' emotional leader. -- MacMahon

2023 NBA Rank: 30

Two years ago, Paolo Banchero won Rookie of the Year and became the youngest player in NBA history to lead his team in scoring, rebounds and assists. Last season, he made his first All-Star appearance and helped the Magic back into the postseason leading Orlando to Game 7 against the Cavaliers. This season, the East will be even more competitive, but Banchero and the Magic have a high ceiling. -- Andrews

23. Damian Lillard, G, Milwaukee Bucks

2023 NBA Rank: 14

Lillard has acknowledged his first season in Milwaukee was not an easy transition. After 11 seasons in Portland, he was traded on the eve of training camp and never found his footing. Lillard averaged 24.3 points and 7.0 assists, which earned him a starting spot in the 2024 All-Star Game. He had some bright moments in Milwaukee, but he was far from the dominant force he had been in years past as he struggled to find his on-court chemistry alongside co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo. -- Collier

22. Kawhi Leonard, F, LA Clippers

2023 NBA Rank: 24

When he was healthy last season, Leonard looked like the two-time Finals MVP as a dominant and relentless two-way forward. He averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and shot 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from 3. He logged 68 games, his most since the 2016-17 season. But toward the end of the regular season, he experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, costing him the final eight games. He returned for Games 2 and 3 of the first round against Dallas before being held out of the remainder of the six-game series. Leonard says he has a better handle on the inflammation and feels good, but the Clippers are taking no chances as they ease their franchise star through the preseason. It remains to be seen how healthy Leonard will be this season, but the 33-year-old is determined to be available late in the season after logging only two games in each of the past two postseasons because of right knee injuries. -- Youngmisuk

2023 NBA Rank: 18

Now in his age-34 season, George is on his fourth team after signing a four-year max deal with the 76ers. After a disappointing season for the Clippers saw him drop a couple of spots on this list, he and the 76ers hope this new partnership can create the NBA Finals breakthrough both sides have spent years chasing. -- Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 35

How did Morant move up 15 spots after playing only nine games last season? Well, he doesn't have to sit out the first 25 games of the season with a suspension, as was the case a year ago. He has also fully recovered from the shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 campaign prematurely. Morant has the talent to barge back into the conversation about the league's elite guards and the best young American players. -- MacMahon

19. Tyrese Maxey, G, Philadelphia 76ers

2023 NBA Rank: 42

Maxey took another leap last season, exploding into full-blown stardom by making his first All-Star team, and having some remarkable performances in Philadelphia's first-round loss to the New York Knicks with Joel Embiid limited by injury. As a result, Maxey was deservedly given a full max contract this summer, is part of arguably the best big three in the NBA alongside Embiid and Paul George and is now setting his sights on another leap into All-NBA contention. -- Bontemps

18. Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

2023 NBA Rank: 16

Expect Adebayo to be a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo is one of seven players to defend at least 175 shots in half-court matchups against guards, forwards and centers. He held opponents to a 48% effective field goal percentage as the contesting defender, which ranked in the top 10 among players to contest at least 800 shots, according to Second Spectrum. The Heat ranked second in defensive efficiency this season when Adebayo was on the court. -- Marks

17. Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

2023 NBA Rank: 15

Mitchell averaged the second-highest points in his career this past season (26.6) and 29.6 points in the playoffs -- both accomplishments should have him trending higher. However, durability concerns have him dropping two spots. Mitchell played in the second-fewest games in his career in the 2023-24 season (55) and dealt with a left knee injury after the All-Star break. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection on March 4 to treat a left knee bone bruise. Per Second Spectrum Sports, Mitchell averaged 3.2 fewer shots on layups and dunks after the All-Star break, shooting 44%. Before the break, Mitchell shot 64%. -- Marks

16. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

2023 NBA Rank: 21

Over the first half of last season, Haliburton was one of the absolute best players in the league. He led the Pacers to the championship game of the inaugural in-season tournament, was powering a dominant Indiana offensive attack and drawing deserved comparisons to the likes of Steve Nash. But then came a slip on the court in a game against the Celtics in early January, and Haliburton has spent the rest of the calendar year trying to get his body right. But after being selected for All-NBA, getting a supermax contract and then winning a gold medal this offseason, the question now is whether Haliburton can put those injury woes behind him and renew his push to jump into the top 10 on this list. -- Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 11

Booker has been a model of scoring consistency, averaging between 25.6 and 27.8 points in each of the past six seasons. And after being part of Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Booker was praised by coach Steve Kerr for all the parts of his game besides scoring -- playmaking, staunch defense, court awareness -- that helped the team win gold. His ranking has regressed ever so slightly because of team success as he went from putting up 40-point games in the 2021 Finals to getting swept out in the first round last year. But at 27 years old he is just scratching the surface of his prime. -- McMenamin

14. Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

2023 NBA Rank: 19

Coming into last season, there were loads of questions about Brown and the Celtics. Could he and Jayson Tatum break through and win a title? What would happen if they couldn't? Was Brown worth the massive extension he signed that summer that would make him the league's highest-paid player that season? In response, Brown made another All-Star team, claimed Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals MVP honors and helped lead the Celtics to their record-setting 18th title. -- Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 10

Davis is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, collecting a personal-best 12.6 rebounds per game, along with 24.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks. All while playing 76 games -- a career high. After a rough stretch of injuries following the 2020 title, Davis reminded everyone of his place as one of the most dominant two-way talents in the game. And at 31 years old, Davis should have plenty of meaningful basketball left in him as the Lakers look to return to contention with new coach JJ Redick. -- McMenamin

12. Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

2023 NBA Rank: 32

In his second season with the Knicks, Brunson became both a first-time All-Star and finished top five in MVP voting. The undersized guard is an offensive juggernaut who can manipulate tight spaces and create scoring angles with impeccable footwork and an array of high-level fakes. He put up historic showings and ascended to superstardom in the playoffs, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score 40 points in four straight playoff games. -- Herring

2023 NBA Rank: 47

With a year of experience under his belt, the No. 1 pick from 2023 is coming for No. 1 on this list. The unanimous 2023-24 Rookie of the Year put together a historic first season in the NBA, producing numbers that compared favorably to Spurs Hall of Fame big men David Robinson and Tim Duncan. This season Wemby will see a lot of lob dunk opportunities now that he's paired with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. Wembanyama should make a run at surpassing the 254 blocks he notched last season on the way to earning his first NBA All-Star nod, while falling squarely into the MVP conversation. -- Wright