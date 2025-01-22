Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the Big Easy.

The Bucks are scheduled to host Miami on Thursday, and a source told ESPN's Marc J. Spears that game could also be in jeopardy. An NBA official said there were no immediate plans to postpone that game, but a decision to play ultimately would hinge on whether the Bucks can fly out of New Orleans in time.

Tuesday's winter storm made road travel treacherous in a subtropical city with minimal snow-clearing equipment on hand.

The Bucks beat the weather by arriving Monday, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game at the 18,000-seat, downtown Smoothie King Center.

But temperatures remained in the 30s on Wednesday, many main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities, and surface roads throughout town remained coated in ice.

Schools and businesses throughout the area also remained closed on Wednesday, and Louis Armstrong International Airport canceled all commercial departures.

The NBA did not immediately announce when the Bucks-Pelicans game would be made up.

The Pelicans are scheduled to play in Memphis on Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.