The Southeastern Conference has postponed Thursday night's women's basketball game between No. 5 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, until Friday because of winter weather.

The SEC said Friday's game would tip off at 5 p.m. ET. LSU athletics officials were confident the women's basketball team would be able to fly out of Baton Rouge on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sun Belt Conference cited "hazardous travel conditions" in rescheduling four men's basketball games.

Georgia Southern's home game against Coastal Carolina, and Louisiana-Lafayette's home game against Texas State were moved from Wednesday to Thursday. Two games originally scheduled for Thursday -- Southern Miss at Troy and South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe -- both were moved to Monday.

The decision comes a day after a winter storm dropped about a foot of snow in parts of south Louisiana and made travel hazardous in subtropical communities that possess little in the way of snow-clearing equipment for roads and airports.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said highways in and around Baton Rouge remained closed Wednesday, and that classes at LSU have been canceled through Thursday.

The Tigers' home game on Sunday evening against Texas A&M remains on schedule.

After breaking snow records in Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday, the storm continued to spread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday.

South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC) is coming off a 101-60 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday.

LSU (20-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to one of the best starts in program history and is coming off an 80-63 victory at Florida on Sunday. The 2022-23 national championship team currently owns the best start in program history at 23-0. That team's first loss came at South Carolina.