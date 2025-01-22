With the San Antonio Spurs in Paris for a pair of games against the Indiana Pacers this week, the absence of coach Gregg Popovich looms over what would otherwise be a showcase for the NBA and second-year French star Victor Wembanyama.

But Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said the Hall of Fame coach continues to get better and has been aggressive in his recovery from a November stroke.

"All I can share is he's attacking his rehab in a way that ... you know Pop, you've observed him for years," Buford, one of the people closest to Popovich, said Wednesday. "The same resilience that he's shown over the course of our career as a coach, he's approaching his return in his rehab in an incredibly unique way. The relationships that he had with our former players and the care that they're sharing with him is amazing. And his improvement continues."

Nobody knows when or if Popovich will be back on the Spurs' sideline, and Buford added that no timeline is in place.

"I don't know that we have any way to judge the clock," Buford said. "Predicting what's to come is just a function of where Pop's rehab goes."

Popovich's presence is still felt, however, with behind-the-scenes communication with players and staff.

"I'm not even sure if this is public, but he calls," said guard Chris Paul, who joined the Spurs in large part because of his respect for Popovich.. "He calls after games and I talk to him, and he tells me what he sees, and I appreciate that more than anything because he doesn't have to do that. And he does."

Acting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said: "We are in contact constantly. He is watching games, still as opinionated as he's ever been, and competitive, and what you would think -- giving praise and cussing me out, all at the same time."

Johnson took over on almost no notice in November, and the Spurs are 17-19 since Popovich had the stroke. They are in a bit of a slide right now, losing six of their past seven games.

"Pop's health has been the priority since the start of this and until dot-dot-dot," Johnson said. "That's kind of how we, and I, take the approach. We want the best for Pop and I want the best for this team and however I can help is where I'll put my energy."

Popovich, who turns 76 next week, is the NBA career wins leader who has guided the Spurs to five championships and coached USA Basketball to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He had the stroke at the team's arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2, getting tended to by emergency personnel who were at the arena for the Spurs' game that night. The Spurs said at the time that Popovich was expected to make a full recovery.

He had addressed his recovery in a December statement, noting that he appreciated the "outpouring of support."

Coaches around the NBA have also heard that Popovich is progressing. That's about the extent of the updates, as nobody says much more than that out of respect for Popovich and his privacy.

"He's really an institution, and he's been such a constant," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "It's different not seeing him. But I've had some communication with him. He's doing better all the time. And the hope is he'll be back."

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.