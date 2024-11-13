SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is continuing to recover after he suffered what the team called a "mild stroke" Nov. 2.

Popovich has missed the past seven games, including Wednesday night's win over the Washington Wizards, with what the team had previously referred to as an undisclosed medical episode.

The Spurs provided a diagnosis and update on Popovich's status earlier Wednesday, saying the coach suffered the stroke at the team's arena. The Spurs said Popovich has started a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery.

There is no timeline for his return, but general manager Brian Wright said that Popovich is "doing well."

"It is on all of us to play our part, to play our role, to continue to lean on each other, support each other, and be there for one another. And we look forward to the day that we can welcome him back," Wright said before Wednesday's game. "But it takes a village, and we're all committed to that. But most importantly, we're committed to making sure that he has everything he needs and giving him the time and space to continue to recover. And we'll look forward to getting him back."

Popovich is the NBA's winningest head coach with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins with five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

Popovich, 75, is the oldest coach in NBA history. In 2020, he passed the previous mark, held by Hubie Brown (71 years old) in his final game as coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mitch Johnson, 37, has served as the Spurs' acting head coach throughout Popovich's absence. Johnson will coach the Spurs for the foreseeable future, a source told ESPN's Shams Charania.

"As I said before, it's not one person's job to fill Pop's shoes in this moment," Wright said. "It's a village. And so, as I said, we've all bonded together. We're all playing our roles in that part, and we'll continue to do that, and it's what he would want."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.