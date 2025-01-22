Check out the best of Dereck Lively II's 2024-25 season before a foot fracture that will now keep him out of action for 2-3 months. (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks starting center Dereck Lively II is expected to miss two to three months, sources told ESPN, after he suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle.

Lively missed the past three games and had been listed as questionable for Wednesday night's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but further testing revealed the fracture, sources said.

The Mavericks said Lively would be reevaluated in four weeks.

"Next man up," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday. "That's why you have a team. We've been through this before."

Lively, 20, has emerged as an essential player after playing a key role in Dallas' run to the NBA Finals as a rookie last season. He is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 70.1% from the floor this season.

With Wednesday's 115-114 loss, the Mavericks (23-21) have lost 11 of 15 games since superstar Luka Doncic strained his left calf on Christmas. Doncic is scheduled to be reevaluated in the coming days, but no firm timetable has been set for his return.

"We're not looking at the standings. We're just trying to figure out who can put on a uniform," Kidd said.

Kyrie Irving has also missed time recently because of a bulging disk in his back. Irving said he will have to manage the injury for the rest of the season and hopes that he will not have to undergo surgery.

Daniel Gafford, who entered Wednesday averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, provides the Mavericks a quality big man who can step into the starting role. But Dallas' big man depth is thin without Lively and third-string center Dwight Powell, who suffered a right hip strain Friday and missed his second straight game against the Timberwolves.

Starting guard Klay Thompson (left ankle sprain) also missed Wednesday's game.