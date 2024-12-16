SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs coach Gregg Popovich released a statement Monday, thanking the community, the Spurs organization and friends for their outpouring of support after the Hall of Famer suffered what the team called a "mild stroke" on Nov. 2 at Frost Bank Center.

"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me," Popovich said in the statement. "As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we've received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way. While I wish I could get back to each and every one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful. We're thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends."

Popovich, 75, coached San Antonio's first five games, posting a record of 2-3.

When the club initially announced Popovich's condition, it mentioned the coach had already started a rehabilitation program and was expected to make a full recovery.

The NBA's all-time coaching leader in wins, Popovich has led San Antonio to five NBA titles in addition to winning a gold medal in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics as the head coach of USA Basketball.

Popovich is in his 29th season as San Antonio's coach.

The Spurs named assistant Mitch Johnson as the acting head coach in Popovich's absence for the foreseeable future.

Johnson, 38, has posted a record of 11-10 as a head coach this season, and the Spurs (13-13) are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings going into Thursday's home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

"No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process," Popovich said in the statement. "They've quickly learned that I'm less than coachable."