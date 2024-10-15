Open Extended Reactions

This year's NBA Rank top 100 has plenty of new faces, with 20 players -- one-fifth of the list -- not appearing in 2023.

Most newcomers to previous NBA Rank lists fell into three categories: veterans who were previously passed over, rising stars and rookies. This year is unusual in having no rookies at all. That almost certainly won't be the case next season, when a heralded crop of prospects headlined by Duke forward Cooper Flagg (the top-ranked prospect on ESPN's Big Board) is expected to enter the NBA draft. However, this year's top 100 is heavy on sophomores, with five on the list.

Of those five, only San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ranked as a rookie. The list also features a number of players who simply played their way on the list, particularly by excelling in the playoffs.

As we unveil our full list this week (starting with the players ranked 100-51), let's predict the 10 players who have the best chance of appearing next season.

Next year's rookies