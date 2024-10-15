Open Extended Reactions

NBA Rank is back for its 14th season counting down the best players in the league. Who made this season's cut of the top 100?

Where do MVP contenders such as Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic check in? Which young stars are making their debut? Did LeBron James rise or fall on our list as the NBA's all-time leading scorer embarks on his record-tying 22nd season?

To get the final NBA Rank prediction, we asked our expert panel to vote on player vs. player matchups from more than 15,000 possible pairings. Voters were asked, "Which player will be better in 2024-25?" and had to predict how each player will perform this season.

Our countdown kicks off with our rankings of players Nos. 100-51, which includes future Hall of Famers, former Defensive Players of the Year and current (and former) Nova Knicks. The rollout continues Wednesday with Nos. 50-11 and Thursday with the season's top 10 players.

Note: ESPN's NBA Rank panel, comprising more than 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, was asked to rank players based on their predicted contributions -- quality and quantity -- for the 2024-25 season only.

2023 NBA Rank: 85

At 6-foot-3, Simons is a small guard who can certainly be exploited defensively at times. His usage rate was uncomfortably high at times in the wake of the Damian Lillard trade, perhaps making it unsurprising that his effective field goal rate was the lowest it has been since the 2019-20 season. But even with more defensive attention, Simons managed to finish last season shooting a career-best 65.8% within 3 feet of the basket, per Basketball-Reference. -- Chris Herring

2023 NBA Rank: 76

Paul started in the fewest games (18) of his career last season with the Warriors, and naturally, his production suffered. Paul finished with career lows in points (9.2), assists (6.8), steals (1.2) and field goal attempts (8.1), but that should change now that he's a starter again alongside Victor Wembanyama. Paul's responsibilities in San Antonio extend beyond the court. He's tasked with helping the Spurs reestablish their championship culture. But he'll also prove critical to Wembanyama's development. With a real starting-level point guard on the floor in Paul, expect more efficiency from the Spurs on offense and better execution in clutch time. -- Michael Wright

2023 NBA Rank: 93

Conley, who is heading into his 18th NBA season, remains as steady as they come. Perhaps the most telling stat about Conley's impact with the Timberwolves: Minnesota went 53-23 with Conley in the starting lineup and 3-3 in the six games he missed before making a run to the Western Conference finals. He is still a stellar facilitator (5.9 assists per game) who has flourished playing off the ball more alongside Anthony Edwards, shooting a career-best 44.2% from 3-point range last season. -- Tim MacMahon

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Maybe Jones should rank higher here, considering he's coming off a campaign in which he made the All-Defensive first team and finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Jones turned into a reliable 3-point shooter (41.8%) in Year 3. Perhaps it's time to pump up the volume in that area. Durable and stifling as a defender, Jones could pair with Dejounte Murray in small-ball lineups to form a frightening defensive backcourt for opponents this season. Jones deserves to stay in New Orleans' starting lineup considering he has started in at least 66 games in every year of his career and is still improving. -- Wright

2023 NBA Rank: NR

That Horford, a beloved figure in Boston's locker room, got back on this list in his age-38 season is a testament to his relentless work ethic as well as the continuing versatility that he brings to the champs. Expect the Celtics to continue to heavily manage and monitor his minutes. But, especially with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined to begin the season, Horford will once again be a critical part of the Celtics' title hopes, even at this advanced stage of his career. -- Tim Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Suggs had a breakout 2023-24 season, averaging a career-high 12.6 points per game, shooting a career-best 39.7% from 3 and being named to the All-Defensive second team. Perhaps most notably, he played in 75 games -- compared with 48 games his rookie season and 53 games his second season. But this season, Suggs is being asked to take on a more typical lead guard role as the Magic need someone to control the offense. -- Kendra Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Last season, Murray entered his second year labeled as a catch-and-shoot player. But he quickly showed he had added more offensive tools to his game, such as scoring off the dribble and attacking the rim. The greatest sign of his growth was in his defensive assignments. In contrast to his first year in the league, when he was hunted on defense, he now takes on the opponent's best offensive player. With no Harrison Barnes this season, Murray will be asked to lead even more on defense and take on even bigger assignments. -- Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: 69

Neither Lopez nor Milwaukee's defense was the same dominant force in 2023-24 as it had been the season prior, when Lopez finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year and the Bucks were ranked fourth in defensive efficiency. But Lopez's offensive production also took a dip, as he averaged 12.5 points on 48.5% shooting from the field (36.6% from 3). Lopez, 35, figures to be at the center of Milwaukee's defensive scheme again this season and a crucial role player alongside the team's stars. -- Jamal Collier

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Smith's career might be taking off a little slower than expected, but the rising third-year man appears to be on the verge of a true breakout season coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which he tied his career high with 16 double-doubles while improving as a shooter and rebounder. Smith said veterans such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks helped him tremendously last season in teaching preparation, how to take care of his body and how to study film. Expect him to apply those lessons early this season while likely making the most significant jump in his development. -- Wright

2023 NBA Rank: 99

Valanciunas showcased incredible durability last season, playing in all 82 games and averaging a near double-double while shooting 56% from the floor. The 2023-24 campaign marked the eighth season in which the veteran played 70 games or more. Washington features the NBA's eighth-youngest roster, which means the Wizards will lean on Valanciunas' veteran leadership. His prowess in the paint should prove beneficial, given that Washington ranked last in second-chance points per game allowed last season and 29th in paint points allowed per game. -- Wright

2023 NBA Rank: 54

It was just three seasons ago that Wiggins was an All-Star on the rise. Two seasons ago, he played only 37 games; and last season, despite playing in 71 games, his production took a hit. Wiggins averaged 13.2 points -- four points fewer than in his previous two seasons. He lacked the explosiveness on offense and tenacity on defense that helped the Warriors win a title in 2022. Wiggins has been adamant about a return to form, but he did miss all of training camp in Hawai'i due to an illness. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident this won't derail the start of Wiggins' season, and the Warriors are depending on him to help the team get back in the playoff picture. -- Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: 68

Porter played a career-high 81 games last season, just two seasons removed from being limited to nine games due to back surgery. His 3-point shooting dipped slightly to 39.7% last season after he averaged 41.4% from behind the arc the season before. Porter's scoring average also slipped slightly from 17.4 points per game two seasons ago to 16.7 last season, but the forward logged a career-best 7.0 rebounds per game. The Nuggets will rely more on Porter this season with key championship cog Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gone to Orlando in free agency. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

2023 NBA Rank: NR

After playing for five teams in his first six NBA seasons, Hartenstein has become recognized as an elite role player, as evidenced by the rich contract (three years, $87 million) he signed with the Thunder after a strong stint with the Knicks. Hartenstein doesn't produce gaudy numbers, but the 7-footer has proved himself as a defensive anchor and offensive connector who impacts winning. New York outscored opponents by 10 points per 100 possessions with Hartenstein on the floor last season, the best net rating out of eight Knicks who played at least 900 minutes. -- MacMahon

87. Naz Reid, F, Minnesota Timberwolves

2023 NBA Rank: NR

From Minnesota cult hero to NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Reid makes his top-100 debut. He has transformed into a key player for the Wolves, averaging a career-high 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 81 games, as both a key reserve and as a spot starter (the team went 10-4 when Reid started last season). The Wolves, after trading Karl-Anthony Towns, will lean on Reid even more. -- Collier

2023 NBA Rank: NR

It was a stellar rookie season for Jaquez, who immediately earned the trust of coach Erik Spoelstra. He played the most games of anyone on Miami's roster and the second-most minutes behind All-Star center Bam Adebayo. Whether Jaquez ultimately starts or comes off the bench this season, he clearly has become a key part of Miami's present and future. It looks like a significant win for the organization to have landed him with a pick outside of the lottery. -- Bontemps

85. Luguentz Dort, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Dort developed from an undrafted player on a two-way deal into the epitome of the 3-and-D prototype during his first five NBA seasons. As evidenced by the "Dorture Chamber" nickname, the defense comes naturally for Dort, who has remarkably quick feet, a linebacker's frame and a relentless approach to fighting through screens. He worked to become a prolific 3-point threat, breaking through last season by shooting 39.4% on 5.0 long-distance attempts per game. -- MacMahon

84. CJ McCollum, G, New Orleans Pelicans

2023 NBA Rank: 44

McCollum shot a career-best 42.9% from range last season on high volume (8.4 attempts per game) as an off-ball scorer. But injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the playoffs left McCollum as a primary facilitator and he struggled, committing more than twice as many turnovers (4.0 per game) as in the regular season (1.7) while shooting 24.1% from 3-point range. There's a possibility McCollum could be coming off the bench this season as a sixth man because of the sheer number of players in the backcourt, and the veteran has expressed he's fine with a reduced role. -- Wright

2023 NBA Rank: 59

It remains to be seen how Smart fits with the Grizzlies. He was frequently on Memphis' long injury list last season, when he was limited to only 20 games after arriving in a three-way trade that delivered Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. The hope is that the former Defensive Player of the Year's blend of tenaciousness and playmaking can provide the glue to a Grizzlies team that is hungry to prove itself after a one-year playoff absence. -- MacMahon

2023 NBA Rank: 100

A key factor for Robinson is health. When available, he is one of the best big men in the league. He's an elite rim protector who also possesses enough defensive range to close out on 3-point shooters. His best skill in recent years, though, has been his offensive rebounding. He finished with the second-highest offensive rebounding percentage in 2021-22 and led the league in the category in 2022-23 -- a skill that bolstered New York's rugged style of offense the past few years. -- Herring

2023 NBA Rank: 65

Turner has been Indiana's consistent presence at center for nine seasons, and last season was one of his healthiest. Turner played in 77 games, his most since the 2016-17 season, and he played a key role in getting the Pacers to the conference finals for the first time since 2014. Now entering a contract year, Turner will want to prove how valuable he is in Indiana and show the rest of the league he's still operating at a high level. -- Collier

80. Jerami Grant, F, Portland Trail Blazers

2023 NBA Rank: 58

For the third time in his past four seasons, Grant notched a 20-point-per-game campaign. He also shot 40% from deep for the second time, giving a much-needed boost to the rebuilding Blazers in the wake of the Lillard trade. But for all the offensive skill he showcased, his rim protection took a step back. Opponents shot 4.3 percentage points better than their averages around the basket when Grant was defending last season, almost a total reversal from the 3.9 percentage points worse on average they shot when Grant was defending during the 2022-23 season. -- Herring

79. Fred VanVleet, G, Houston Rockets

2023 NBA Rank: 56

VanVleet finished last season with his lowest scoring average since the 2019-20 season, but he averaged a career high in assists (8.1). VanVleet's drop is somewhat surprising considering the leadership and stability the point guard brought last season to a young, often rudderless Rockets squad. Houston brought in VanVleet to be a culture builder, and there's more work there with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith and Jalen Green still growing. He'll be tasked with helping the youngsters take the next steps in their development while serving as floor general for a team hungry to make the playoffs. -- Wright

78. Brandin Podziemski, G, Golden State Warriors

2023 NBA Rank: NR

This time last year, Podziemski was a 19th pick slated to fill in at the end of the guard depth chart. The Warriors were high on the shooting guard but didn't have high expectations for how much he'd contribute. He ended up averaging 26.6 minutes and starting 28 games and this season is in the hunt for the starting lineup next to Stephen Curry. Podziemski, along with his fellow 2023 draft classmate Trayce Jackson-Davis, is the closest Golden State has gotten to the franchise's "win now while investing in the future" mantra. -- Andrews

77. Jaden McDaniels, F, Minnesota Timberwolves

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Four years into his career yet only 24 years old, the 6-9, 185-pound McDaniels -- who boasts a 7-foot wingspan -- has been aligned by Minnesota management to be the Scottie Pippen to Anthony Edwards' Michael Jordan for years to come. In the modern NBA game, where positions are increasingly fluid, McDaniels is a prototypical defender who can switch on to all five spots and suffocate the opponent from the perimeter to the paint. The Wolves bet big on him, too, trading away a former franchise pillar in Towns just as McDaniels' salary shot from $3.9 million to $23 million -- meaning they're counting on a production spike out of McDaniels to match. -- Dave McMenamin

76. Tyler Herro, G, Miami Heat

2023 NBA Rank: 79

Herro should be higher. The Heat guard averaged career highs in points (20.8) and assists (4.5) last season. But as with his teammate Jimmy Butler, availability matters when it comes to the player rankings. Herro played a career-low 42 games last season dealing with multiple injuries and has never appeared in more than 70 games in one season. -- Bobby Marks

75. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

2023 NBA Rank: NR

A huge part of the Knicks' attack last season, DiVincenzo drilled a whopping 283 triples in 2023-24 -- third most in the NBA and nearly double the number he canned the season before, when he worked alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State. The 27-year-old might still have a decent amount of upside, too. He averaged nearly 23 points in New York's seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series. Expect DiVincenzo to be a key contributor with the Wolves, who will fully embrace his shooting ability now that Karl-Anthony Towns is a Knick. -- Herring

2023 NBA Rank: 38

LaVine fell in the rankings after injuries limited him to 25 games in a forgettable 2023-24 season that was marred by trade speculation. Yet, a trade market for LaVine never developed, and he's back in Chicago for what will be his eighth season with the Bulls. LaVine says he's on board with the team's pivot to a youth movement, even if that forces him to blend fitting in with recapturing his two-time All-Star form. -- Collier

2023 NBA Rank: 50

If the rankings were based on the games played from Jan. 3 to the All-Star break, Allen would be in the top 50. Allen averaged 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in those games, and Cavaliers went a league-best 18-2. He finished the regular season averaging a double-double in points and rebounds for the third time in his career. The concern moving forward continues to be the fit on the court with Evan Mobley. According to Cleaning the Glass, Cleveland ranked in the 38th percentile in points per 100 possessions when Mobley and Allen played together. -- Marks

2023 NBA Rank: 66

Coming off an arduous summer playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, Reaves took some time to find his groove last season after bursting onto the scene in the 2023 playoffs. His slight slip in NBA Rank mirrors his shooting efficiency from Year 2 (52.9% from the field and 39.8% from 3) to Year 3 (48.6%/36.7%) and L.A.'s abbreviated postseason run after being ousted in the first round, but it fails to recognize Reaves' improvement as a playmaker and credit him for playing all 82 games. He should be back on the climb after this season. -- McMenamin

2023 NBA Rank: 41

Thompson slipped 30 spots after averaging just 17.9 points per game and shooting 38.7% from 3-point range last season in what ended up being the Splash Brother's swan song with the Warriors. As the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer said after joining the Mavs in free agency, Thompson firmly believes he has "a lot of great basketball left" and is eager to prove it while playing for a contender in Dallas. The Mavs hope Thompson's title experience and 3-point shooting are the missing elements needed for them to take the final steps to a championship. -- MacMahon

2023 NBA Rank: 37

It was quite the precipitous fall for Beal as he had 51/43/81 shooting splits in his first season with the Suns, but he missed 29 games, prohibiting Phoenix from really finding an identity. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Beal has now missed 130 games because of injury -- which is more than Anthony Davis (120) and in the neighborhood of Kawhi Leonard (161) -- without taking the hit to his reputation the way those two did. This plummet in the rankings is directly tied to his recent unreliability. If he can stay on the court and help the Suns realize their potential, he, too, will rise again. -- McMenamin

69. Jalen Green, G, Houston Rockets

2023 NBA Rank: 80

Green boosted his efficiency last spring and averaged 30.2 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 45% from deep during an 11-game Rockets win streak in March. During the streak, Green became the youngest player in NBA history to average 30 points or more over an 11-game stretch while winning each of those outings. Green improved defensively in his first season with coach Ime Udoka, and it's expected he'll continue to make strides in that department. Green mentioned recently that the Rockets "need the playoffs" and added that "there's no reason for us to not get there." -- Wright

2023 NBA Rank: NR

In many seasons, Miller's rookie year -- averaging 17.3 points, playing 74 games and shooting over 37% from 3-point range -- would have landed him atop the Rookie of the Year ballot. A lot of seasons, however, don't have fellow contenders for the award such as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, both of whom finished ahead of Miller in the voting. Still, Charlotte's decision to take the wing out of Alabama with the second pick in the 2023 draft looked better by the game, and he deservedly rose to the middle of this list. -- Bontemps

2023 NBA Rank: 74

The 2021 No. 1 pick is entering his fourth season, but Pistons fans are still waiting for his true breakout season. Cunningham averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists in 62 games, but Detroit had a historic losing streak and an NBA-worst 14-68 record . After another summer of change, including the arrival of coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons hope they have found the formula to unlock Cunningham's potential. -- Collier

66. Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors

2023 NBA Rank: 55

Green is coming off a season that almost ended with his retirement. After two altercations that resulted in suspensions totaling 17 games -- the Warriors were left contemplating whether Green's on-court ability was worth his antics. The answer was yes, as Green is still a leader for the Warriors entering this season, even more so after Klay Thompson left in free agency. But Green still has a lot to prove this season -- not only that he is a contributor on the floor, but also a reliable teammate. -- Andrews

65. Malik Monk, G, Sacramento Kings

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Last season, Monk got more control over his game, developing some of his chaotic style into a more coherent skill set. Monk finished first in points, assists and clutch points among reserves, making him a leading contender for Sixth Man of the Year. His upward trajectory and claim over the postseason award were halted after he suffered a season-ending MCL sprain in March. But Monk enters this season healthy and looking to replicate his elite production off the bench. -- Andrews

2023 NBA Rank: 92

Quickley, still just 25 years old, took the reins of the rebuilding Toronto offense last season and will seek to build on a solid first impression: 18.6 points and 6.8 assists per game on almost 40% shooting from 3 over 38 games. Specifically, Quickley should improve from a couple of spots inside the arc, where he historically has been better than he was in that half-season stint with the Raptors. His midrange and short, floater-range field goal percentages with Toronto (29.6% and 37.1%, respectively, per Basketball-Reference) both would have registered as career lows. -- Herring

63. Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

2023 NBA Rank: 46

Injuries have continued to limit Middleton's production during the regular season and contributed to his slide down these rankings. He has appeared in just 88 games over the past two seasons while rehabbing injuries. Middleton enters this season coming off surgeries on both of his ankles, minor cleanups according to the team but additional health concerns for the 33-year-old forward entering his 12th season. One positive for the Bucks: Middleton's playoff performance -- 24.7 points and 9.2 rebounds on 48% shooting in six games -- showed he still can reach an All-Star level. -- Collier

62. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F, Orlando Magic

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Looking to boost the Magic's young core, Caldwell-Pope brings his championship experience and invaluable two-way play to Orlando. His departure from Denver will certainly be a blow to the 2023 champs. Beyond the 10.4 points and 41.5% 3-point shooting he averaged in his two seasons in Denver, his on-ball defense was invaluable to the Nuggets. Denver's loss is Orlando's gain as KCP will have lessons to share with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs on how to win in the playoffs. -- Youngmisuk

61. Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

2023 NBA Rank: 91

Few players are more fearless crashing the boards than Hart, who, despite standing 6-4, is one of the most tireless, rugged rebounders in the NBA. The Knicks' Swiss Army knife showed an improved playmaking ability last season by logging six triple-doubles in a two-month span after zero during his first six seasons in the league. A favorite of defensive-minded coach Tom Thibodeau, Hart also logged 48 minutes or more in four playoff games last season. -- Herring

60. Desmond Bane, G, Memphis Grizzlies

2023 NBA Rank: 61

Bane has improved his scoring and assists averages each of his four years in the league, averaging 23.7 points and 5.5 assists per game in his injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign. He was rewarded with a maximum contract extension that kicks in this season, but he remains a bit under the radar, playing in a small market and in the shadow of his highlight-creating backcourt partner Ja Morant. That might change if Memphis breaks through with a deep playoff run. -- MacMahon

59. Alex Caruso, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Caruso has established himself as an elite perimeter defender, and he makes his debut on the top 100 list after appearing in a career-high 71 games in 2023-24. Caruso helped carry Chicago's defense for the past three seasons while rounding out his game offensively -- he shot 40.8% from 3 on 4.7 attempts per game last season -- and his addition to Oklahoma City will only strengthen last season's No. 4 defense. -- Collier

58. Coby White, G, Chicago Bulls

2023 NBA Rank: NR

White makes his debut on the top 100 list after a runner-up finish in Most Improved Player voting. For a Bulls team depleted by injuries, White averaged a career-high 19.1 points and 5.1 assists in 78 starts, up from 9.7 points and 2.8 assists while starting just two games in 2022-23. The Bulls have a crowded backcourt entering this season, but the 24-year-old White has become a centerpiece of Chicago's young core. -- Collier

57. Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

2023 NBA Rank: 36

Garland has never appeared in more than 70 games and saw his offensive numbers decrease in 2023-24. Last season, he had the second-fewest field goal attempts and second-lowest field goal percentage and 3-point percentage in his career. While the concerns about how Garland fits with Donovan Mitchell continue to linger, expect a more efficient season under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. "Just like Donovan, can we create more easy catch-and-shoot [3s]," Atkinson said on media day. "And when you look at the numbers, he's really good coming off ball screens." -- Marks

56. Dereck Lively II, C, Dallas Mavericks

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Lively wasn't on this list a year ago, when he was considered a raw project entering his rookie season. He quickly established himself as an essential part of the Mavs' core. Lively is a springy pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic and a spectacular finisher (141 dunks, 74.7% from the floor). He is just starting to tap into his immense defensive potential as a rim protector who is comfortable switching onto elite perimeter scorers. At 20 years old, Lively projects as a premier center for years to come. -- MacMahon

55. Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

2023 NBA Rank: 31

Jackson, the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, dropped 24 spots after the injury-ravaged Grizzlies limped to only 27 wins. A silver lining of the lost season was that Jackson was forced to spread his wings offensively. He averaged career highs of 22.5 points and 2.3 assists per game, although his shooting efficiency dipped. The hope is that Jackson's improvement as a creator will be beneficial when he's surrounded by the rest of the regular Memphis starting lineup. -- MacMahon

54. Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets

2023 NBA Rank: NR

Coming off his best season, Sengun averaged career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (9.3), assists (5.0) and steals (1.2) on the way to finishing third in voting for NBA Most Improved Player. Along the way, Sengun became the second-youngest Rocket behind Jalen Green in 2022-23 to average 20 or more points in a season. Houston sent three player development staffers to work with Sengun for nearly seven weeks over the summer in his native Turkey, and the club came away even more optimistic about his prospects for the season. The staff focused heavily on Sengun's preparation and believes he has become a more mature player. -- Wright

53. RJ Barrett, F, Toronto Raptors

2023 NBA Rank: 71

The 24-year-old southpaw is coming off a career year statistically, with personal bests in scoring (21.8) and assist (4.1) averages, but also one that came with the emotions of his return to Canada via trade and the death of his 19-year-old brother, Nathan, from an illness. In particular, Barrett -- who enjoyed the best effective field goal percentage of his career with Toronto (55.3%) -- was efficient from the 3-to-10-foot floater range and the 16-to-23-foot midrange portion of the floor, where he shot 45% and 50%, respectively; both personal bests for him. -- Herring

52. Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

2023 NBA Rank: 52

Wagner has been a cornerstone of the Magic's resurgence, resulting in him inking a five-year, $224 million rookie contract extension in July. He had seven 30-point games last season and ranked in the top 10 in layups and dunks, according to Second Spectrum tracking. -- Andrews

51. OG Anunoby, F, New York Knicks

2023 NBA Rank: 67

Anunoby was an immediate fit in New York after joining the Knicks via trade. New York smashed opponents by 21.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the court. Much of that stemmed from Anunoby's stifling defense. But he was also uber-efficient as a transition scorer, where he scored 1.51 points per attempt, the NBA's best rate of any player who had at least 100 transition chances. -- Herring