Which NBA players have played for the most teams?

With the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, quite a few players will be changing teams.

For some players, this isn't anything new. Charlotte Hornets point guard Ish Smith has been traded seven times in his NBA career, including six deals at the deadline. Smith has played for an NBA-record 13 teams, meaning he has suited up for nearly half the league.

Some journeymen spend their entire careers bouncing around from team to team. Let's look at the players who have suited up for the most teams in NBA history.

Ish Smith, 13 teams (2011-present)

After going undrafted in 2010, Smith made the most of his opportunities and became a solid role player. The point guard has played for these teams so far: the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets. He had two different stints with Philadelphia, Washington and Charlotte (where he currently plays). During his 14-year career, he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.

Chucky Brown, 12 teams (1990-2002)

Brown suited up for 12 teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He had two stints with the Hornets and Cavaliers. Brown also spent a year overseas and played for two teams in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA), but we're only counting NBA stints on this list. Over his 13-year NBA career, Brown played in 694 games and averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes.

Jim Jackson, 12 teams (1993-2006)

Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1992 draft and proceeded to play for 12 teams: the Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. His longest stint was with Dallas, where he played 4½ seasons. Over his 14-year NBA career, Jackson averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 885 games.

Tony Massenburg, 12 teams (1991-2005)

Massenburg was selected No. 43 overall in 1990 by the San Antonio Spurs, but he would ultimately play for 12 teams across 13 seasons in the NBA: the Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Vancouver Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. He also had stints with four international teams. Over his NBA career, Massenburg averaged 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds across 683 games.

Joe Smith, 12 teams (1996-2011)

After starring at Maryland, Smith was selected No. 1 overall by the Golden State Warriors in 1995. After spending 2½ years with the Warriors, Smith would also suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. He had two stints with the Wolves, 76ers and Cavs. Smith finished his career with averages of 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds across 1,030 games.

Garrett Temple, 12 teams (2010-present)

Temple might be able to tie Ish Smith's record, as he's still active and has suited up for 12 teams across his 14-year NBA career: the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors (his current team). Temple is a terrific leader and locker room presence who has averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his career. Considering Temple went undrafted in 2009 and got his start in the NBA D League (now called the G League), his longevity is even more impressive.

