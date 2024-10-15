        <
        >

          What are the longest winning streaks in NBA history?

          Jerry West and the 1971-1972 Los Angeles Lakers have the longest winning streak in NBA history. Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 15, 2024, 04:47 PM

          The 1971-1972 Los Angeles Lakers hold the longest winning streak in NBA history at 33 games. Led by Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Gail Goodrich, the Lakers went on to win 69 games that season and their sixth championship after beating the New York Knicks.

          Here's a look at the longest winning streaks in NBA history:

          Regular season

          33 games

          Los Angeles Lakers - 1971-1972

          28 games

          Golden State Warriors - 2014-2015, 2015-2016*

          27 games

          Miami Heat - 2012-2013

          24 games

          Golden State Warriors - 2015-2016

          22 games

          Houston Rockets - 2007-2008

          20 games

          Milwaukee Bucks - 1970-1971

          Washington Capitols - 1947-1948, 1948-1949*

          19 games

          Atlanta Hawks - 2014-2015

          San Antonio Spurs - 2013-2014

          Boston Celtics - 2008-2009

          Los Angeles Lakers - 1999-2000

          Postseason

          15 games

          Golden State Warriors - 2016-2017

          13 games

          Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015-2016, 2016-2017*

          Los Angeles Lakers - 1987-1988, 1988-1989*

          12 games

          Los Angeles Lakers - 1999-2000, 2000-2001*

          San Antonio Spurs - 1998-1999

          Detroit Pistons - 1988-1989, 1989-1990*

          10 games

          Boston Celtics - 2023-2024

          Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015-2016

          San Antonio Spurs - 2011-2012

          New Jersey Nets - 2002-2003

          *Over two postseasons

