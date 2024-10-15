What are the longest winning streaks in NBA history?

Open Extended Reactions

The 1971-1972 Los Angeles Lakers hold the longest winning streak in NBA history at 33 games. Led by Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Gail Goodrich, the Lakers went on to win 69 games that season and their sixth championship after beating the New York Knicks.

Here's a look at the longest winning streaks in NBA history:

Regular season

33 games

Los Angeles Lakers - 1971-1972

28 games

Golden State Warriors - 2014-2015, 2015-2016*

27 games

Miami Heat - 2012-2013

24 games

Golden State Warriors - 2015-2016

22 games

Houston Rockets - 2007-2008

20 games

Milwaukee Bucks - 1970-1971

Washington Capitols - 1947-1948, 1948-1949*

19 games

Atlanta Hawks - 2014-2015

San Antonio Spurs - 2013-2014

Boston Celtics - 2008-2009

Los Angeles Lakers - 1999-2000

Postseason

15 games

Golden State Warriors - 2016-2017

13 games

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015-2016, 2016-2017*

Los Angeles Lakers - 1987-1988, 1988-1989*

12 games

Los Angeles Lakers - 1999-2000, 2000-2001*

San Antonio Spurs - 1998-1999

Detroit Pistons - 1988-1989, 1989-1990*

10 games

Boston Celtics - 2023-2024

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015-2016

San Antonio Spurs - 2011-2012

New Jersey Nets - 2002-2003

*Over two postseasons

