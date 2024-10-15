What are the longest winning streaks in NBA history?

The 1971-1972 Los Angeles Lakers hold the longest winning streak in NBA history at 33 games. Led by Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Gail Goodrich, the Lakers went on to win 69 games that season and their sixth championship after beating the New York Knicks.
Here's a look at the longest winning streaks in NBA history:
Regular season
33 games
Los Angeles Lakers - 1971-1972
28 games
Golden State Warriors - 2014-2015, 2015-2016*
27 games
Miami Heat - 2012-2013
24 games
Golden State Warriors - 2015-2016
22 games
Houston Rockets - 2007-2008
20 games
Milwaukee Bucks - 1970-1971
Washington Capitols - 1947-1948, 1948-1949*
19 games
Atlanta Hawks - 2014-2015
San Antonio Spurs - 2013-2014
Boston Celtics - 2008-2009
Los Angeles Lakers - 1999-2000
Postseason
15 games
Golden State Warriors - 2016-2017
13 games
Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015-2016, 2016-2017*
Los Angeles Lakers - 1987-1988, 1988-1989*
12 games
Los Angeles Lakers - 1999-2000, 2000-2001*
San Antonio Spurs - 1998-1999
Detroit Pistons - 1988-1989, 1989-1990*
10 games
Boston Celtics - 2023-2024
Cleveland Cavaliers - 2015-2016
San Antonio Spurs - 2011-2012
New Jersey Nets - 2002-2003
*Over two postseasons
