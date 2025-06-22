Which NBA draft class has the most championships since 2003?

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh teamed up to lead the Miami Heat to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012-13.

The four-year stint, which included four straight trips to the NBA Finals, marked a reunion of three of the top five picks in the 2003 NBA Draft. James was the first player selected that year, followed by Bosh at pick No. 4 and Wade at No. 5.

James is the only player still active from the 2003 draft. The 2003 draft class has collectively won 27 NBA championships, which is more than any class since.

With the 2025 NBA Finals, players from either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers will add to the all-time championship count for their respective draft classes.

Here's a look at the NBA draft classes with the most championships since 2003.

Class of 2003: 27 championships

Class of 2004: 16 championships

Class of 2009: 15 championships

Class of 2011: 14 championships

Class of 2007: 13 championships

Class of 2006: 12 championships

Class of 2008: 12 championships

Class of 2012: 10 championships

Class of 2017: 8 championships

Class of 2005: 8 championships

Class of 2016: 8 championships

Class of 2015: 7 championships

Class of 2020: 6 championships

Class of 2018: 5 championships

Class of 2010: 5 championships

Class of 2014: 5 championships

Class of 2021: 4 championships

Class of 2013: 4 championships

Class of 2022: 3 championships

Class of 2019: 2 championships

Class of 2023: 1 championship

Jordan Walsh - 1

For more NBA coverage, check out the ESPN NBA hub page for breaking news, stats, standings and more.