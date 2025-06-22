Which NBA draft class has the most championships since 2003?

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh teamed up to lead the Miami Heat to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012-13.
The four-year stint, which included four straight trips to the NBA Finals, marked a reunion of three of the top five picks in the 2003 NBA Draft. James was the first player selected that year, followed by Bosh at pick No. 4 and Wade at No. 5.
James is the only player still active from the 2003 draft. The 2003 draft class has collectively won 27 NBA championships, which is more than any class since.
With the 2025 NBA Finals, players from either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers will add to the all-time championship count for their respective draft classes.
Here's a look at the NBA draft classes with the most championships since 2003.
Class of 2003: 27 championships
LeBron James - 4
James Jones - 3
Dwyane Wade - 3
Matt Bonner - 2
Chris Bosh - 2
Zaza Pachulia - 2
Luke Walton - 2
David West - 2
Leandro Barbosa - 1
Boris Diaw - 1
Dahntay Jones - 1
Jason Kapono - 1
Darko Milicic - 1
Kendrick Perkins - 1
Mo Williams - 1
Class of 2004: 16 championships
Andre Iguodala - 4
Shaun Livingston - 3
J.R. Smith - 2
Beno Udrih - 2
Sasha Vujacic - 2
Tony Allen - 1
Trevor Ariza - 1
Dwight Howard - 1
Class of 2009: 15 championships
Stephen Curry - 4
Danny Green - 3
Jrue Holiday - 2
Roddy Beaubois - 1
Austin Daye - 1
Jodie Meeks - 1
Patty Mills - 1
Jeff Ayres - 1
Jeff Teague - 1
Class of 2011: 14 championships
Klay Thompson - 4
Norris Cole - 2
Kawhi Leonard - 2
Markieff Morris - 1
Iman Shumpert - 1
Tristan Thompson - 1
Reggie Jackson - 1
Cory Joseph - 1
Kyrie Irving - 1
Class of 2007: 13 championships
Kevin Durant - 2
Corey Brewer - 1
Glen Davis - 1
Jared Dudley - 1
Al Horford - 1
Tiago Splitter - 1
Marco Belinelli - 1
Gabe Pruitt - 1
Nick Young - 1
Marc Gasol - 1
Jeff Green -1
Sun Yue - 1
Class of 2006: 12 championships
Shannon Brown - 2
Jordan Farmar - 2
Adam Morrison - 2
Rajon Rondo - 2
Kyle Lowry - 1
Leon Powe - 1
P.J. Tucker - 1
James White - 1
Class of 2008: 12 championships
JaVale McGee - 3
Mario Chalmers - 2
Sasha Kaun - 1
Brandon Rush - 1
Brook Lopez - 1
Kevin Love - 1
Serge Ibaka - 1
DeAndre Jordan - 1
Class of 2012: 10 championships
Draymond Green - 4
Harrison Barnes - 1
Anthony Davis - 1
Festus Ezeli - 1
Ognjen Kuzmic - 1
Khris Middleton - 1
Dion Waiters - 1
Class of 2017: 8 championships
OG Anunoby - 1
Jordan Bell - 1
Thomas Bryant - 1
Vlatko Cancar - 1
Kyle Kuzma - 1
Justin Jackson - 1
Jayson Tatum - 1
Derrick White - 1
Class of 2005: 8 championships
Andrew Bynum - 2
Andrew Bogut - 1
Channing Frye - 1
David Lee - 1
Ian Mahinmi - 1
Wayne Simien - 1
Ronny Turiaf - 1
Class of 2016: 8 championships
Patrick McCaw - 3
Damian Jones - 2
Jaylen Brown - 1
Jamal Murray - 1
Pascal Siakam - 1
Class of 2015: 7 championships
Kevon Looney - 3
Pat Connaughton - 1
Bobby Portis - 1
Norman Powell - 1
Class of 2020: 6 championships
Sam Merrill - 1
Zeke Nnaji - 1
Jordan Nwora - 1
Payton Pritchard - 1
Xavier Tillman - 1
James Wiseman - 1
Class of 2018: 5 championships
Bruce Brown - 1
Donte DiVincenzo - 1
Svi Mykhailiuk - 1
Michael Porter Jr. - 1
Class of 2010: 5 championships
Damion James - 1
Dexter Pittman - 1
Jarvis Varnado - 1
Nemanja Bjelica - 1
Dominique Jones - 1
Class of 2014: 5 championships
Andrew Wiggins - 1
Aaron Gordon - 1
Nikola Jokic - 1
Jordan McRae - 1
Class of 2021: 4 championships
Jonathan Kuminga - 1
Moses Moody - 1
Neemias Queta - 1
Jaden Springer - 1
Class of 2013: 4 championships
Class of 2022: 3 championships
Christian Braun - 1
JD Davison - 1
Peyton Watson - 1
Class of 2019: 2 championships
Jordan Poole - 1
Class of 2023: 1 championship
Jordan Walsh - 1
For more NBA coverage, check out the ESPN NBA hub page for breaking news, stats, standings and more.