LOS ANGELES -- Lakers big man Anthony Davis was a late scratch Friday night because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the team announced about 30 minutes before its game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis has played in all but two games for L.A. this season, averaging 25.8 points on 52.3% shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks.

Jaxson Hayes started at center with Davis out, collecting six points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes as the Lakers edged the Nets, 102-101.

Lakers coach JJ Redick complimented Hayes' effort in the Lakers' win Wednesday over the Miami Heat that snapped a three-game losing streak.

"That was his best game that he's had since he returned from injury," Redick said of Hayes, who missed 21 games from mid-November through late December due to an ankle injury. "It's been a long time, obviously, since he felt that pop and that juice that he can provide the activity and all that stuff."