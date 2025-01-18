Open Extended Reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder said Friday that Chet Holmgren continues to make progress in his recovery from a pelvic fracture and will be reevaluated in three to five weeks.

Holmgren was hurt Nov. 10 after he took a hard fall when he went to challenge an Andrew Wiggins drive midway through the first quarter of a 127-116 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The team diagnosed him with what it said was a right iliac wing fracture and did not provide a timetable for his return at the time, only saying he'd be reevaluated in eight to 10 weeks.

Through his first nine games, he had averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren missed the first NBA season after he was drafted because of a Lisfranc injury. He played all 82 games last season.

The Thunder (34-6), tied with Cleveland for the NBA's best record entering Friday's games, haven't missed a beat without Holmgren this season, earning a lopsided victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.