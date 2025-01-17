Joel Embiid puts on a strong offensive showing with 37 points as the 76ers win 125-103 against the Trail Blazers. (1:35)

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid again has swelling in his left knee and will miss the 76ers' upcoming road trip, the latest injury setback for the All-Star center who has played in only 13 games this season.

Embiid had been sidelined for the past six games with a sprained left foot. The 76ers said Friday that Embiid had recovered from the foot injury but experienced knee swelling after a workout on Thursday. After consulting with team medical staff and outside doctors, Embiid will receive additional treatment and will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

Embiid will miss Saturday's game at Indiana, Sunday at Milwaukee and Tuesday at Denver.

Embiid has missed 26 games this season. The Sixers are 7-6 with Embiid and 8-18 without him. They are 15-24 this season and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries this season, and the All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey has played only 10 games together this season (7-3).