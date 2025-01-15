Look back at some of Nick Richards' top plays of the season after the Hornets dealt him to the Suns. (1:59)

The Charlotte Hornets traded center Nick Richards and a second-round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns for forward Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, it was announced Wednesday.

The Hornets sent a 2025 Denver second-rounder to Phoenix, which traded a 2026 Nuggets second-rounder and 2031 second-rounders (Denver, Phoenix) to Charlotte, sources told ESPN.

The Suns, who rank last in the NBA in points from their starting center, land much-needed help at the position with the 7-foot Richards, who is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 games this season, his fifth with the Hornets.

Richards has been even more productive in his nine starts this season, averaging 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in those contests. He's shot 65% from the field over the last four seasons, fifth-best in the NBA during that span (min. 800 attempts), according to ESPN Research.

The Hornets have accumulated significant draft capital over the last year, acquiring two first-round picks and eight second-round picks in trades since January 2024. They'll also receive a look at a defensive-minded wing in Okogie, who, like Richards, has a team-friendly non-guarantee for the 2025-26 season.

Richards is expected to compete to become the starter at center for the Suns, who have primarily played Mason Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro in recent weeks. Veteran center Jusuf Nurkic is currently sidelined due to the flu, but was moved to the bench for back-to-back games on Jan. 6-7 before being taken out of Phoenix's rotation completely.

Richards, coincidentally, played his last two games for the Hornets against the Suns. He posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes in the Hornets' 115-104 win over the Suns on Jan. 7 and then had four points, five rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes in a loss Sunday.

ESPN's Bobby Marks contributed to this report.