The four NBA games postponed last week -- three by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area and one by a winter storm in Atlanta -- have caused a ripple effect in the league's schedule, with nine games involving nine teams being rescheduled to make up for those dates.

The Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets, originally scheduled for Jan. 11, will now be played at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 19.

Rescheduled Games The four NBA games postponed last week -- three by wildfires in the Los Angeles area and one by a winter storm in Atlanta -- have caused nine games to be rescheduled. One still has yet to be rescheduled. Teams Was Now New Time CHA at LAL 1/9 2/19 10 p.m. ET HOU at ATL 1/11 1/28 7:30 p.m. ET SAS at LAL 1/11 TBD TBD CHA at LAC 1/11 3/16 7 p.m. ET CHI at LAC 1/21 1/20 10:30 p.m. ET WAS at UTA 1/23 3/19 9 p.m. ET UTA at LAL 2/11 2/10 10:30 p.m. ET WAS at LAC 3/16 1/23 10:30 p.m. ET WAS at POR 3/18 3/17 10 p.m. ET LAC at UTA 3/19 2/13 9 p.m. ET

Because of that move, the Lakers' home game against the Utah Jazz has been moved up one day to Feb. 10.

A new date for the Lakers' Jan. 11 home game against San Antonio wasn't announced.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, had four games affected by the scheduling shuffle. Their postponed game against the Hornets on Jan. 11 will now be played at the Intuit Dome on March 16.

The NBA also rescheduled the Clippers' home games against the Chicago Bulls (from Jan. 21 to Jan. 20) and the Washington Wizards (March 16 to Jan. 23). The Clippers' road game against the Jazz, originally scheduled for March 19, will now be played on Feb. 13.

At least 25 people have died as multiple wildfires rage across the Los Angeles area. Approximately 82,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and more than 12,000 structures, including the home of Lakers coach JJ Redick, have been damaged or destroyed.

The Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 11 was postponed because of a winter storm and "to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions." That game will now be played in Atlanta on Jan. 28.

Other games affected by the shuffle include the Wizards at Jazz (moved from Jan. 23 to March 19) and Wizards at Trail Blazers (moved from March 18 to March 17).

