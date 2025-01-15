Open Extended Reactions

Before Victor Wembanyama went to Washington Square Park in New York City to play chess, he led the San Antonio Spurs to a 96-87 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 28.

But the most memorable moment from Wembanyama's night in the Big Apple was an encounter with a young fan who might've produced one of the most epic jersey swaps in history.

Best jersey swap ever 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mcJxJQXlJI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2024

However, the jersey's journey wasn't quite finished.

On Tuesday, the game-worn jersey -- in which Wembanyama had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks -- involved in the swap with the young fan appeared for sale for a hefty price on goldin.co. The bidding is scheduled to start on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m., according to Goldin, with bidding starting at $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no offers for the jersey.

Wembanyama, who seemed filled with joy to indulge in the jersey swap with the young fan, took to social media after discovering the jersey was up for auction.

Wembanyama is averaging 25.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Spurs. He is coming off a 126-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, where he tallied 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.