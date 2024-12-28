        <
          Spurs center Victor Wembanyama plays chess with fans in New York City

          Victor Wembanyama gets up for the rejection (0:16)

          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNDec 28, 2024, 06:40 PM

          San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama went to New York City with three missions: beat the New York Knicks, beat the Brooklyn Nets and play some chess.

          Wembanyama posted 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocks to lead the Spurs past the Nets at Barclays Center 96-87 on Friday.

          Once business was taken care of, Wembanyama instantly went to find the chess hot spots in New York City, asking his followers on X.

          It's not every day you see a 7-footer walking through a New York City park hunting for chess opponents. But Wembanyama was eager to show off his skills to New Yorkers. He found a location at Washington Square Park and invited fans to sit across the board from him and go toe-to-toe -- not in basketball but in chess.

          The morning weather at Washington Square Park was in the low 40s with rain. That didn't stop Wembanyama from defending his king using his rooks, knights, bishops, pawns and queen.

          "It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot," Wembanyama said.

          He matched up against solid opposition in Washington Square Park -- players talented enough that he even picked up a couple of losses.

          "So, I lost against two pros, but I won against my brother, so that's worth it," Wembanyama said.

          The 2023 No. 1 NBA draft pick was grateful for the fans who traveled to Washington Square Park despite the rain.

          Wembanyama later expressed his interest in the NBA creating a players-only chess tournament, with a donation to charity on behalf of the winner.

          Wembanyama is averaging 25.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Spurs this season.