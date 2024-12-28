Victor Wembanyama gets up for the rejection (0:16)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama went to New York City with three missions: beat the New York Knicks, beat the Brooklyn Nets and play some chess.

Wembanyama posted 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocks to lead the Spurs past the Nets at Barclays Center 96-87 on Friday.

Once business was taken care of, Wembanyama instantly went to find the chess hot spots in New York City, asking his followers on X.

What are the best spots to play chess in NYC ?? — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

It's not every day you see a 7-footer walking through a New York City park hunting for chess opponents. But Wembanyama was eager to show off his skills to New Yorkers. He found a location at Washington Square Park and invited fans to sit across the board from him and go toe-to-toe -- not in basketball but in chess.

Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

The morning weather at Washington Square Park was in the low 40s with rain. That didn't stop Wembanyama from defending his king using his rooks, knights, bishops, pawns and queen.

A good day for chess ♟️ https://t.co/kdlYt9Nwgm pic.twitter.com/NY1f4HJcCy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2024

"It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot," Wembanyama said.

He matched up against solid opposition in Washington Square Park -- players talented enough that he even picked up a couple of losses.

"So, I lost against two pros, but I won against my brother, so that's worth it," Wembanyama said.

The 2023 No. 1 NBA draft pick was grateful for the fans who traveled to Washington Square Park despite the rain.

Thanks for everyone who pulled up in the rain 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/qblm9xzOfL — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

Wembanyama later expressed his interest in the NBA creating a players-only chess tournament, with a donation to charity on behalf of the winner.

We need an NBA players only Chess tournament, proceeds go to the charity of choice of the winner https://t.co/OyudB2t4io — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

Wembanyama is averaging 25.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Spurs this season.