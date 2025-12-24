Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson is set to undergo an MRI after he suffered a painful right knee injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 131-130 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas.

Johnson went down with 9:18 left in regulation with what appeared to be a noncontact injury and stayed on the floor in clear pain. He eventually was able to get up and limp to the bench.

The Nuggets listed him as questionable to return with a right knee sprain but he did not check back into the game.

After the loss, Nuggets coach David Adelman said Johnson will undergo an MRI and that the team is hoping for the best.

Johnson, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Michael Porter Jr. before the season, entered Tuesday's game averaging 11.8 points in 30.9 minutes.