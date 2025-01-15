Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was ruled out for Wednesday night's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, although his intention had been to play both games of a back-to-back after returning from a five-game absence due to a bulging disc in his lower back.

"It's a bulging disc in your back, so just got to do your best to manage it," Irving said after Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, when he scored 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting. "It's not to the point where it's bad enough where I need surgery, which I'm grateful to God, but I have the support of my medical staff. A few other people in this locker room deal with the same thing. So just being smart about, that's it. Not being too cautious."

Dallas starting center Dereck Lively II was also ruled out against the Pelicans due to a sprained right ankle he suffered in the first quarter of Tuesday's loss.

Luka Doncic, Irving's co-star, has not played since straining his left calf on Christmas. Doncic is scheduled to be reevaluated in the last week of January.

The Pelicans were also short-handed with Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. New Orleans was also missing starters Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) due to injuries that have sidelined them for extended periods.