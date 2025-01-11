Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks has been postponed because of a winter storm.

The NBA said the decision was made "to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area."

The Rockets' team flight had arrived in Atlanta before the postponement was announced.

A winter storm dumped snow and ice on the Atlanta area Friday, and roads were expected to refreeze Saturday night.

Power outage numbers around Atlanta crept up Friday night as falling trees on power lines became a widespread issue. More than 110,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the Atlanta area.

The NBA said a date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.