The New Orleans Pelicans have suspended Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies, the team said Friday.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that Williamson was late for Thursday's team flight to Philadelphia ahead of a game Friday night against the 76ers. The Pelicans' traveling party was waiting for a period of time for Williamson to arrive for the flight.

In a statement, Williamson acknowledged being late to "team activities" and apologized.

"I take full responsibility for this suspension," he said. "I've worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to [Pelicans owner] Mrs. [Gayle] Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization."

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Williamson failed to meet "team standards."

"His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him," Griffin said in a statement. "He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I'm confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor."

Williamson will miss Friday night's game against the 76ers and will rejoin the Pelicans on Saturday ahead of a game Sunday against the Celtics in Boston.

Williamson missed 27 games because of a left hamstring strain before returning Tuesday night and scoring 22 points in a little less than 28 minutes in a 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He then was rested when the Pelicans played the Portland Trail Blazers the following night.