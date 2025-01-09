The NBA has postponed Thursday's game between the Hornets and Lakers in Los Angeles because of the ongoing wildfires in the metropolitan area.

The league did not announce a makeup date as of Thursday afternoon.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said in a statement. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."