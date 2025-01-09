        <
        >

          NBA postpones Hornets-Lakers game due to Los Angeles fires

          • ESPN
          Jan 9, 2025, 06:46 PM

          The NBA has postponed Thursday's game between the Hornets and Lakers in Los Angeles because of the ongoing wildfires in the metropolitan area.

          The league did not announce a makeup date as of Thursday afternoon.

          "The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said in a statement. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."