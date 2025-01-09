Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Mavericks moved up their start time for Thursday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers one hour to 6:30 p.m. CT because of "inclement weather."

The Dallas area is under a winter storm warning Thursday that includes a mixture of sleet and snow throughout the day, according to The Weather Channel. Light to moderate snow is in the forecast after 7 p.m. local time.

The Mavericks are coming off a 118-97 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday while playing without Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back).

The Trail Blazers have lost three of their past five games but are coming off a 119-100 victory at New Orleans on Wednesday.