LeBron James hopped on Jason and Travis Kelce's popular podcast "New Heights" and finally addressed a viral post about him on X.

The episode, which was released on Wednesday, covered a variety of topics. Near the end of their conversation, the Kelce brothers asked the Los Angeles Lakers star about one post that has remained popular among NBA fans online.

In May 2015, a user on X wrote: "Lebron is 30, this f---ery won't go on for much longer, thank god." The post resurfaced multiple times, most notably as James continued to play at an All-Star level as he ages.

Jason Kelce mentioned the post to James, prompting a huge laugh from the four-time NBA champion.

"I saw that [post] throughout all my 30s," he said. "And I laughed at it every single time."

James then revealed that the user posted something similar when the four-time MVP turned 40 in December, leaving the Kelce brothers howling.

James made sure to clap back, too, mentioning the user would be "real upset" when he turned 50. The user acknowledged James' response on X.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star lobbied for a spot on the podcast with a post in October 2023.

@newheightshow Crazy I can't get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! 🥴😁😁😁. Seriously you guys are AWESOME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 4, 2023

Jason Kelce welcomed him to the show by performing a powder toss similar to James' pregame ritual. The brothers then asked James about his football career and whether he had ever seriously considered playing in the NFL. James revealed his interest during the NBA's 2011 lockout.

"I didn't know when we would make the deal with the owners and get our league going," he said. "So I actually thought about it back then. I was still young enough to get out there with y'all. But that's the only time I've actually considered it."

In front of some of the NFL's biggest names, James slightly backtracked his comments on Christmas Day when he said: "I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day."

"I saw the f---ing numbers after the fact. You guys kicked our ass, alright," James said Wednesday. "From a viewership standpoint, y'all kicked our ass."

James also spoke about his son Bronny, whom the Lakers drafted last year. The father-son duo made history in October, becoming the first father-son duo in NBA history to appear in a game together.

He called Bronny "the most chill, easy, fun kid in the world."

In his 22nd NBA season, James is currently averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds on 50.9% shooting from the field.