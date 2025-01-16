Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden State Warriors were without defensive star Draymond Green for Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- the third straight contest he's missed because of illness or injury.

Green showed up at Wednesday morning's shootaround in Minnesota but did not participate.

"He woke up not feeling well at all," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "He came to shootaround and looked like a ghost. He was hoping that he would feel better after a nap this afternoon, hydration. He's not been well."

Green did not play against Indiana on Friday because of a back issue. Stephen Curry also missed that game, which was the second of a back-to-back. He then missed Monday's game against Toronto due to illness.

Gary Payton II, who missed the previous 10 games with a calf injury, returned for Wednesday's game.