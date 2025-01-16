        <
        >

          Warriors' Draymond Green (illness) misses third straight

          • Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff WriterJan 16, 2025, 01:43 AM
            Close
              Ohm Youngmisuk has covered the Giants, Jets and the NFL since 2006. Prior to that, he covered the Nets, Knicks and the NBA for nearly a decade. He joined ESPNNewYork.com after working at the New York Daily News for almost 12 years and is a graduate of Michigan State University.
              Follow him on Twitter »  Ohm's chat archive »
            Follow on X

          MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden State Warriors were without defensive star Draymond Green for Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- the third straight contest he's missed because of illness or injury.

          Green showed up at Wednesday morning's shootaround in Minnesota but did not participate.

          "He woke up not feeling well at all," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "He came to shootaround and looked like a ghost. He was hoping that he would feel better after a nap this afternoon, hydration. He's not been well."

          Green did not play against Indiana on Friday because of a back issue. Stephen Curry also missed that game, which was the second of a back-to-back. He then missed Monday's game against Toronto due to illness.

          Gary Payton II, who missed the previous 10 games with a calf injury, returned for Wednesday's game.