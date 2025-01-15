Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is just over three weeks away and there's still plenty to see what might happen before Feb. 6 arrives.

There haven't been too many completed deals yet -- due in part to the difficulty of making big trades under the collective bargaining agreement -- but that could change in the coming weeks.

With the help of the ESPN Trade Machine, our NBA Insiders propose deals that would shake up the league and the postseason picture -- including new homes for Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler, and a possible pairing of Zach LaVine and Stephen Curry.

