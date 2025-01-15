        <
        >
          2025 NBA trade deadline: Five offers that would change the title race

          What would be needed for Kevin Durant to join the Rockets, or for Jimmy Butler to head to the Kings? Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
          • NBA Insiders
          Jan 15, 2025, 01:00 PM

          The 2025 NBA trade deadline is just over three weeks away and there's still plenty to see what might happen before Feb. 6 arrives.

          There haven't been too many completed deals yet -- due in part to the difficulty of making big trades under the collective bargaining agreement -- but that could change in the coming weeks.

          With the help of the ESPN Trade Machine, our NBA Insiders propose deals that would shake up the league and the postseason picture -- including new homes for Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler, and a possible pairing of Zach LaVine and Stephen Curry.

          Jump to a trade offer:

          Jimmy joins the Kings
          Rockets land Durant
          Bulls, Jazz, Timberwolves all benefit
          LaVine gives Warriors a boost
          Magic's high stakes offer

          Butler joins Kings to end feud with Heat