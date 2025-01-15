Open Extended Reactions

With schools playing as many as 16 games this season in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff format, we waited a little longer than usual to unveil our 2024 ESPN All-America team.

Postseason performances should matter, especially when you're talking about up to four games.

Headlining the team is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who turned in All-America performances at three spots. (We limited him to one position on our list.) The receiver/cornerback was the cornerstone of a Colorado team that won nine games in 2024 after suffering through seven straight losing seasons.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts are the only repeat selections from last season. Ohio State and Texas each have three first-team selections to lead the way, and Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith is the only true freshman on the team.

Georgia LB Jalon Walker, Michigan DT Mason Graham, Notre Dame S Xavier Watts and Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo. ESPN

OFFENSE

Ward made the most of his one season at Miami after transferring from Washington State. A Heisman Trophy finalist, he tied for the FBS lead by accounting for 44 touchdowns (39 passing, 4 rushing and 1 receiving) on the ACC's No. 1 offense and threw just seven interceptions in 454 pass attempts. Ward, who started his career in the FCS ranks at Incarnate Word, had 10 games with at least 300 passing yards and set a Miami record with 4,313 passing yards.

Second team: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

The mere fact that Jeanty made a run at Barry Sanders' hallowed NCAA rushing record of 2,628 yards tells you everything you need to know about Jeanty's 2024 season. He led the country with 2,601 rushing yards and scored 30 touchdowns. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Hunter, and defenses aligned to stop him all season. Even so, he entered the Fiesta Bowl with 1,882 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus, which was more than any other FBS player had in total rushing yards.

Second team: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Everybody in and around Arizona State's program already knew Skattebo was an elite running back, but he showed the rest of the country in his two postseason outings. Skattebo finished second to Jeanty with 1,711 rushing yards and had 21 touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes, and, in the Big 12 championship game win over Iowa State and playoff loss to Texas, he rolled up 450 all-purpose yards and accounted for six touchdowns, one a 42-yard pass in the Sun Devils' double-overtime loss to Texas.

Second team: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has been a head coach at the NFL and collegiate levels, said he has never had a receiver like Smith, with his blend of size, speed and ability to track the ball in tight coverage. A true freshman, 6-foot-3, 225-pound Smith was uncoverable in the Buckeyes' first two playoff games, with four touchdown catches and 290 receiving yards. He's tied for third nationally with 14 touchdown receptions and averages 17.3 yards per catch.

Second team: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Nash is the first San José State player to be named a consensus All-American. The 6-3, 195-pound redshirt senior became the fourth player in FBS history to earn the receiving triple crown in the regular season with 104 catches, 1,382 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches. Nash had 39 catches of 15 yards or longer, according to Pro Football Focus, and 71 catches resulting in a first down, leading the nation in both categories. He also threw two touchdown passes this season.

Second team: Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Warren came to Penn State as a quarterback, and that athleticism was on full display in his sensational redshirt senior season. He caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and 13 combined touchdowns (8 receiving, 4 rushing and 1 passing). Warren, 6-6 and 261 pounds, became the first tight end in Big Ten history to catch 100 passes in a season and won the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in college football.

Second team: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Despite a left ankle injury that sidelined him for the SEC championship game, Banks was the centerpiece of a Texas offensive line that paved the way for one of the most balanced offenses in the country. The Longhorns were one of six FBS teams to average more than 275 passing yards and 160 rushing yards per game. The 6-4, 320-pound junior won the Lombardi Award this season as the nation's best collegiate lineman and has been a starter at left tackle since his true freshman season.

Second team: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

OG: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson's versatility has been a huge part of Ohio State's run to the national championship game. He returned for his senior season after earning All-Big Ten honors at left guard each of the previous two seasons. He continued his stellar play at guard through the first half of this season, then moved to left tackle after Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Second team: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Florida's offensive line improved steadily in the latter part of the 2024 season, when the Gators won their last four games, and Slaughter's play was a big reason for that. A redshirt junior who has announced he will return for the 2025 season, Slaughter allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit in 728 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

Second team: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Booker was a powerful blocker in the run game during all three of his seasons at Alabama and was a two-year starter at left guard. He also started one game this season at left tackle. Booker recorded a team-high 87 knockdown blocks and didn't allow a sack in 715 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He declared for the NFL draft following the Crimson Tide's bowl game.

Second team: Bill Katsigiannis, Army

From the time he set foot on campus, Campbell was a fixture on LSU's offensive line at left tackle, and this season he played every offensive snap (866) in 11 of LSU's 12 games. Campbell shared the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC's top blocker with Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. Campbell is headed to the NFL after three seasons in Baton Rouge and is rated as the No. 2 tackle in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Second team: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

It might be a while before college football sees another iron man like Hunter, who played a staggering 1,440 snaps this season. In addition to playing more than 650 snaps each on offense and defense, he even played some on special teams -- talk about an all-purpose player! Hunter tied for fourth nationally with 96 catches and ranked second with 15 touchdown receptions in winning the Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver and led Colorado on defense with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Second team: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE

DE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Penn State's Abdul Carter led the FBS with 23.5 tackles for loss. James Black/Icon Sportswire

Carter played through a painful shoulder injury in Penn State's playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame yet still managed a sack. He led all FBS players with 23.5 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. The 6-3, 252-pound junior moved from linebacker to edge rusher this season and established himself as one of the most dynamic defenders in the country. He had four games with multiple sacks and is projected to be one of the top defenders taken in the 2025 NFL draft.

Second team: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

The defensive front was Michigan's strength, and it was dominant in the upset win over Ohio State in the regular-season finale. Graham was the rock of that unit and a disrupter in the interior against both the run and pass. He had 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures and is headed to the NFL, where Kiper projects him to be the top defensive tackle taken in the 2025 draft.

Second team: Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

After transferring from Texas A&M, Nolen had his best season at Ole Miss. He's big (6-3, 305 pounds) and has great burst. Nolen led all SEC defenders with 12 tackles for loss in league games and is the kind of interior pass rusher all defenses covet. And as a run stopper, he was ranked second among all interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Second team: Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Ezeiruaku blossomed as a senior and leaves BC as one of the top defensive players in school history. At 6-2 and 247 pounds, Ezeiruaka was a pass-rushing dynamo with 16.5 sacks to rank second among FBS players. He was third nationally with 20.5 tackles for loss en route to winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and the Ted Hendricks Award as college football's top defensive end.

Second team: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

The Butkus Award winner as the nation's top linebacker, Walker is the third Georgia player to win the award since 2017. He's a fierce tackler wherever he lines up and led the Bulldogs with 10.5 tackles for loss. Walker played more snaps at inside linebacker than he did rushing the passer, but he still finished with 34 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Second team: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

One of the best stories in college football, Dolac started his career at Buffalo as a walk-on, then missed most of last season because of a shoulder injury before transferring to Utah State for a semester and going through spring practice. But he knew he belonged closer to home and returned to Buffalo for a huge senior season. He led the nation with 168 total tackles and led all linebackers with 18.5 tackles for loss to go along with five interceptions.

Second team: Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

The epitome of a do-it-all linebacker, Hill went from being one of the best true freshmen in 2023 to one of the best defenders in the country this season. And, yes, he has another season remaining at Texas. The 6-3, 235-pound sophomore led the Longhorns with 113 total tackles and tied for fourth among FBS linebackers with 16.5 tackles for loss. He also had four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Second team: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas

Barron was already widely viewed as one of the top cornerbacks in college football, then only raised his stock in helping limit Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith to one catch for 3 yards in the Longhorns' playoff semifinal loss at the Cotton Bowl. Barron, a 5-11, 200-pound redshirt senior, was the Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football and tied for the team lead in a talented secondary with five interceptions.

Second team: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

In his second season at Cal after transferring from UNLV, Williams led all FBS players with seven interceptions and tied for third with 16 passes defended. He finished his college career with 14 interceptions and scored touchdowns this season on an 80-yard kickoff return in the opener against UC Davis and a 40-yard interception return against Cam Ward and Miami in a 39-38 loss to the Hurricanes.

Second team: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Watts has been everything you could ask for in the back end of the Notre Dame defense. He erases mistakes, makes big plays in big moments and raises the game of everybody around him. The 6-foot, 203-pound redshirt senior leads all FBS safeties with six interceptions and is second on his team with 74 total tackles. He has 13 interceptions over his past two seasons and will go down as one of the best safeties in Notre Dame history.

Second team: Malaki Starks, Georgia

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There's no shortage of talent on the Ohio State defense, and adding Downs in the transfer portal helped spur the Buckeyes to the national championship game. He has uncanny instincts and is a force against the run and the pass. The 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore was a Thorpe Award finalist after earning Shaun Alexander Award honors as the national freshman of the year in his first season at Alabama. Downs ranks third on his team with 76 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and has two interceptions.

Second team: Michael Taaffe, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Dominic Zvada, Michigan

Zvada came to Ann Arbor by way of Arkansas State and kicked his way into Michigan history in just one season. His winning 21-yard field goal in the final minute gave the Wolverines their fourth straight victory over rival Ohio State, and he was money all season for the Maize and Blue. Zvada was 21-of-22 on field goal attempts and made all seven of his tries of 50 yards or longer.

Second team: Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana

The Trojans led the country in net punting, and Czaplicki's ability to keep opposing offenses backed up against their own goal line was a big part of USC's improvement on defense. Czaplicki, the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation's best punter, averaged 47.8 yards per punt, and opponents returned only 13 of his kicks. He had just one touchback all season, and 25 of his 43 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Second team: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

Shanks did a little bit of everything for UAB. The redshirt freshman led the nation in punt return yards (329) and punt return average (20.6), and he returned two punts for touchdowns, including a 58-yarder against Tulsa; he accounted for 311 all-purpose yards and four TDs in the game. Shanks also tied for the team lead with 62 catches and racked up 656 receiving yards to go with six touchdown receptions.

Second team: Rayshawn Pleasant, Tulane