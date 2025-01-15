Open Extended Reactions

Transfer portal movement is continuing around college football, but the quarterback situations are already taking shape for the 2025 season.

Friday brought significant news as former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who last month declared for the NFL draft before entering the portal Thursday, landed at Miami. Syracuse also learned it would have a new starter going forward as Kyle McCord, the nation's passing leader (4,779 yards), declared for the draft after initially pursuing an eligibility waiver to return in 2025.

Other teams turning to new QBs include College Football Playoff finalists Ohio State and Notre Dame, while CFP participants such as Arizona State (Sam Leavitt) and Clemson (Cade Klubnik) will have continuity. As always, several quarterback competitions are coming up, including at key spots such as Alabama, Notre Dame and North Carolina, where new coach Bill Belichick will preside.

Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg examined every Power 4 quarterback situation and the candidates, and they are ready to predict the 2025 starters. Predictions are based on who will enter the season as QB1, not necessarily who will finish with the same designation.

Predictions are broken down by conference (as well as independent Notre Dame).

Jump to a conference:

ACC | Big 12

Big Ten | Notre Dame | SEC

ACC