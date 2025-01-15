Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss Thursday's matchup of the two teams with the NBA's best records because of a left soleus strain, the team announced.

According to the Thunder, Hartenstein suffered the injury during Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers and will be reevaluated in approximately one week.

The 33-6 Thunder face the 34-5 Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Oklahoma City, a rematch of the Cavaliers' Dec. 8 home win that snapped the Thunder's 15-game winning streak.

It will be the second stretch this season that the Thunder do not have either of their 7-footers. Oklahoma City went 3-2 during the span between Chet Holmgren suffering a fractured pelvis and Hartenstein making his season debut, which was delayed by a fractured left hand.

Holmgren, who was injured in the first half of Oklahoma City's Nov. 10 loss to the Golden State Warriors, has begun doing simple basketball activities such as spot shooting as he gradually ramps up to his return.

Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract last summer in free agency to join the Thunder, is averaging career highs of 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Oklahoma City has a 22-2 record when Hartenstein plays.