The Charlotte Hornets said Friday that second-year forward Brandon Miller will be out indefinitely due to a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Miller was hurt during the team's 117-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

An MRI revealed a tear to the scapholunate ligament in his wrist.

"That definitely hurts," Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said of the injury. "I was in the same kind of situation, my rookie year, or sophomore, whatever. I know how he feel, we just always have his back, watch out for him. He with the whole squad. That'll help a little. I remember my situation, being with, around the guys, that's yeah. I know it's tough times though."

Miller, the No. 2 pick in last year's NBA draft, is averaging a career-high 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season but has been plagued by injuries, appearing in just 27 games.