Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Knicks were without center Karl-Anthony Towns in Friday night's 116-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the second consecutive game the star big man sat out after suffering a bone chip and sprain in his shooting thumb earlier in the week.

Towns had been listed as questionable and a game-time decision against the Wolves, with whom he played his first nine seasons in the NBA. The teams played earlier in the season in Minneapolis, where Towns finished with 32 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, including a 5-for-5 effort from 3-point range, in the Knicks' win.

Towns, who was injured when he hit his hand on the backboard Monday during a dunk attempt against the Pistons, had considerable swelling in the thumb. He got it wrapped twice during the game Monday and continued to play, but he repeatedly grabbed his hand and struggled with his jump shot afterward. He then sat out the Knicks' overtime victory in Philadelphia.

Towns is having a stellar season, averaging 25.4 points and a league-best 13.9 rebounds since being traded by the Timberwolves on the eve of training camp.

Julius Randle, who starred for the Knicks over five seasons, played in his first game back at Madison Square Garden since being dealt for Towns and had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, who enjoyed big moments for New York last season and ranked third in the league in 3-point makes, sat out Friday due to a toe injury.