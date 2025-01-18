Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 18th 40-point game leads the Thunder to a dominant win over the Cavaliers. (2:44)

Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out Friday's 106-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks due to a sprained right wrist.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's scoring leader and an MVP front-runner, was a late addition to the injury report.

The Thunder opted to sit Gilgeous-Alexander after he had an abbreviated warmup routine.

Gilgeous-Alexander wore a wrap on the wrist after Thursday's home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He said he felt some pain after falling during his 40-point performance.

"Was fine this morning and then came to the arena and was a little bit sore," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before Gilgeous-Alexander tested the wrist during his warmup.

Gilgeous-Alexander played in all 40 games during Oklahoma City's 34-6 start, averaging 31.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.