Which NBA players have played the most seasons?

Longevity can be a measure of greatness. Many of the most accomplished players in NBA history are also among the most tenured in the history of the league, including LeBron James.
The 2024-25 NBA season marks the 22nd of James' storied career, tying Vince Carter for the most all time. Here's a look at the players with the most NBA seasons under their belts.
All time
22 seasons
▪︎ LeBron James (2003-present)
▪︎ Vince Carter (1998-2020)
21 seasons
▪︎ Dirk Nowitzki (1999-2019)
▪︎ Kevin Garnett (1995-2016)
▪︎ Kevin Willis (1984-2007)
▪︎ Robert Parish (1976-1997)
20 seasons
▪︎ Chris Paul (2005-present)
▪︎ Udonis Haslem (2003-23)
▪︎ Jamal Crawford (2000-20)
▪︎ Kobe Bryant (1996-2016)
▪︎ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989)
Active
▪︎ LeBron James, 22
▪︎ Chris Paul, 20
▪︎ Kyle Lowry, 19
▪︎ Mike Conley, 18
▪︎ Al Horford, 18
▪︎ Thaddeus Young, 18
▪︎ Nicolas Batum, 17
▪︎ Eric Gordon, 17
▪︎ DeAndre Jordan, 17
▪︎ Brook Lopez, 17
▪︎ Robin Lopez, 17
▪︎ Kevin Love, 17
▪︎ Russell Westbrook, 17
▪︎ Kevin Durant, 17
▪︎ Jeff Green, 17
