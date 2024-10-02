Which NBA players have played the most seasons?

Open Extended Reactions

Longevity can be a measure of greatness. Many of the most accomplished players in NBA history are also among the most tenured in the history of the league, including LeBron James.

The 2024-25 NBA season marks the 22nd of James' storied career, tying Vince Carter for the most all time. Here's a look at the players with the most NBA seasons under their belts.

All time

22 seasons

▪︎ LeBron James (2003-present)

▪︎ Vince Carter (1998-2020)

21 seasons

▪︎ Dirk Nowitzki (1999-2019)

▪︎ Kevin Garnett (1995-2016)

▪︎ Kevin Willis (1984-2007)

▪︎ Robert Parish (1976-1997)

20 seasons

▪︎ Chris Paul (2005-present)

▪︎ Udonis Haslem (2003-23)

▪︎ Jamal Crawford (2000-20)

▪︎ Kobe Bryant (1996-2016)

▪︎ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989)

Active

▪︎ LeBron James, 22

▪︎ Chris Paul, 20

▪︎ Kyle Lowry, 19

▪︎ Mike Conley, 18

▪︎ Al Horford, 18

▪︎ Thaddeus Young, 18

▪︎ Nicolas Batum, 17

▪︎ Eric Gordon, 17

▪︎ DeAndre Jordan, 17

▪︎ Brook Lopez, 17

▪︎ Robin Lopez, 17

▪︎ Kevin Love, 17

▪︎ Russell Westbrook, 17

▪︎ Kevin Durant, 17

▪︎ Jeff Green, 17

