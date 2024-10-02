        <
        >

          Which NBA players have played the most seasons?

          LeBron James has over 20 seasons in the NBA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 2, 2024, 05:10 PM

          Longevity can be a measure of greatness. Many of the most accomplished players in NBA history are also among the most tenured in the history of the league, including LeBron James.

          The 2024-25 NBA season marks the 22nd of James' storied career, tying Vince Carter for the most all time. Here's a look at the players with the most NBA seasons under their belts.

          All time

          22 seasons

          ▪︎ LeBron James (2003-present)

          ▪︎ Vince Carter (1998-2020)

          21 seasons

          ▪︎ Dirk Nowitzki (1999-2019)

          ▪︎ Kevin Garnett (1995-2016)

          ▪︎ Kevin Willis (1984-2007)

          ▪︎ Robert Parish (1976-1997)

          20 seasons

          ▪︎ Chris Paul (2005-present)

          ▪︎ Udonis Haslem (2003-23)

          ▪︎ Jamal Crawford (2000-20)

          ▪︎ Kobe Bryant (1996-2016)

          ▪︎ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989)

          Active

          ▪︎ LeBron James, 22

          ▪︎ Chris Paul, 20

          ▪︎ Kyle Lowry, 19

          ▪︎ Mike Conley, 18

          ▪︎ Al Horford, 18

          ▪︎ Thaddeus Young, 18

          ▪︎ Nicolas Batum, 17

          ▪︎ Eric Gordon, 17

          ▪︎ DeAndre Jordan, 17

          ▪︎ Brook Lopez, 17

          ▪︎ Robin Lopez, 17

          ▪︎ Kevin Love, 17

          ▪︎ Russell Westbrook, 17

          ▪︎ Kevin Durant, 17

          ▪︎ Jeff Green, 17

          Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for breaking news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.