EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Before the Los Angeles Lakers opened training camp for their first practice Tuesday, new coach JJ Redick gathered the players for a dinner in Beverly Hills to discuss the identity they will attempt to forge.

"It was kind of the first time that we all really got together as a team in one setting," Lakers guard Max Christie said. "JJ and the staff had a big presentation for us about kind of like team values, ground rules ... so we can kind of wrap everybody around an identity that we want to have as a team so we're one coherent unit."

LeBron James did his best to shield his team from any premature pressures that could come with optimism surrounding Redick's addition. After all, it stands to reason that with how effective James and Anthony Davis looked at the Olympics, the Lakers returning a core roster that made it to the conference finals two seasons ago and adding a new coach, they could be considered contenders. But that label could only magnify any early-season growing pains the team could experience.

"I don't have any expectations," James said. "And that's unfair to put any expectations on us right now. The only thing that we can count on each other is how we come to practice and come to work every day."

Redick, who told ESPN on Monday that he hopes the calling card for his team is "efficiency" -- where it ranks in offensive and defensive efficiency and how efficient it is with its preparation time -- received an endorsement from his star for how Day 1 went.

"Great first day," James said. "It was very detail oriented."

James said that he didn't spend much time with Redick going over the coach's new system during the summer, other than texting from time to time, so he's picking it up as they go just like his teammates.

"It's a collision course for all of us," James said. "We're all learning on the fly."

Redick, who announced before camp that he would use the same starting group of James, Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura that finished the last regular season by going 18-6, is learning what the back end of his rotation will look like.

Redick told reporters Tuesday he plans to use a nine-man rotation, meaning there will be plenty of competition in camp for the four spots beyond his starters.

"I think beyond the obvious guys, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt when he gets healthy, Jaxson Hayes, Max [Christie], Cam [Reddish], Jalen [Hood-Schifino], I know I'm forgetting someone," Redick said. "There's a lot of guys that are going to compete for spots."

Of that mix of players, Redick said that Christie got time during Tuesday's scrimmage playing with members of the starting group and stood out. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt continues to rehab offseason procedures on both feet, and Reddish was held out of the 5-on-5 portion of practice because of soreness, according to the team.

"Christie is a guy who's earned our coaching staff's trust over the last two months," Redick said.

James also had praise for the Lakers organization for re-signing the third-year wing player to a four-year, $32 million contract.

"I think Max will be a big part of our rotation," James said. "He's gotten better and better and I'm happy we were able to bring him back in the summertime. I look forward to a bright season from him."

Christie, drafted by the Lakers with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2022 draft, averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game last season.

"I think for me it's kind of just proving myself again," Christie said. "I haven't proven too much as a player in this league. I've had spurts and sporadic moments where I've been really good, but I want to put a whole season together. Hopefully I get the opportunity to do that this year."