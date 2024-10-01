Bronny James breaks down what it was like defending his dad at the rim during a scrimmage before being interrupted by LeBron. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James and Bronny James are set to embark on a historical season together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

They are the first father-son teammates in league history and potentially the first father-son duo to appear in the same NBA game together. Their season officially kicked off with Lakers media day on Monday.

While appearing on the Lakers' Spectrum SportsNet broadcast alongside his son, LeBron revealed that he has a video of his wife, Savannah, playing as Bronny on NBA 2K.

"She does not play video games, but she went in practice mode and played with her son," LeBron said.

Hours later, LeBron posted a video on his Instagram story of Savannah indeed shooting around with Bronny.

LeBron wrote in one of the captions on the story: "only way she would pick the [controller] up."

Interactions between father and son came in bunches during the Lakers media day.

LeBron and Bronny posed together in their uniforms. LeBron then briefly interrupted Bronny while the rookie was being interviewed by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, joking: "The worst interview of the day right here."

Over the offseason, LeBron said that Bronny isn't allowed to call him dad in the workplace. Bronny had a simple response on Monday.

"Whatever comes out of my mouth when I'm trying to speak to him is what he's going to accept," Bronny said.

The Lakers' preseason begins on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.