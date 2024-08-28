Pat McAfee doesn't want to hear the criticism of the Lakers drafting Bronny James. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James will have title adjustments to make as teammates next season.

In a snippet from a new episode of Uninterrupted's "The Shop," LeBron addressed one of the most anticipated scenarios when playing with his son: Can Bronny call LeBron "dad" in the locker room, practice and games?

"[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace," LeBron said.

Bronny was selected as the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the Lakers, where his father, LeBron, is entering his seventh season. Before Bronny was drafted, an active father-son duo never played in the NBA simultaneously.

"Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and] in the car if we ride together, at home I could be dad," LeBron said.

LeBron has alternatives on what the 19-year-old can call his father in basketball environments.

"He got to call me like '2-3' or 'Bron' or, you know, 'GOAT' if he want to. It's up to him.

"We cannot be running down the court, and he'd be like, 'Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!'" LeBron said.

James is entering his 22nd season in the NBA with the Lakers after agreeing to return to the franchise on a two-year, $104 million contract that includes a player option for 2025-26 with a no-trade clause.

Bronny agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million deal with a team option on the final year of his contract.