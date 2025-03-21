Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry underwent an MRI that confirmed the point guard suffered a pelvic contusion and no structural damage, the team announced Friday.

Curry will miss the start of the Warriors' six-game road trip, which starts at Atlanta on Saturday as he receives treatment over the next few days. There is optimism that Curry will feel better with treatment in the coming days. He will be reevaluated on Monday.

Curry left the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night with 3:24 left in the third quarter. Curry was driving in the paint and collided with a Raptor player before taking a hard spill. He writhed in pain on the floor before heading back to the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry was getting an MRI.

"He thought he might be able to come back" into the game, Kerr told reporters after the win. "We just decided not to risk anything. So hopefully it's not bad."

Draymond Green said it was a "scary moment" when Curry went down.

"He hit that ground hard," Green told reporters after the Warriors' win. "You could hear it. It was crazy. Obviously a very scary moment for us, for him. Hopefully he's good."

Curry finished with 17 points in 25 minutes.