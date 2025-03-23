Open Extended Reactions

The first day of the second round is over, and now it's time to find out the remaining eight men's teams that will play in the second weekend. Will the Duke Blue Devils and Florida Gators join Houston and Auburn to see all four No. 1 seeds move on? Or will the UConn Huskies continue their own streak of deep runs, ending the Gators'? There's plenty to watch on Day 2 of the round of 32, and we're covering it all here.

With updates from writers on site and analysis of every game, this is your one-stop shop for coverage of the conclusion of the men's tournament opening weekend.

(8) UConn Huskies vs. (1) Florida Gators, 12:10 p.m., CBS

(9) Baylor Bears vs. (1) Duke Blue Devils, 2:40 p.m., CBS

(6) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. (3) Kentucky Wildcats, 5:15 p.m., CBS

(7) Saint Mary's Gaels vs. (2) Alabama Crimson Tide, 6:10 p.m., TNT

(12) Colorado State Rams vs. (4) Maryland Terrapins, 7:10 p.m., TBS

(6) Ole Miss Rebels vs. (3) Iowa State Cyclones, 7:45 p.m., truTV

(10) New Mexico Lobos vs. (2) Michigan State Spartans, 8:40 p.m., TNT

(5) Oregon Ducks vs. (4) Arizona Wildcats, 9:40 p.m., TBS