After taking a hard fall on the floor, Steph Curry is taken to the locker room. (0:46)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the second half of Thursday's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors because of a pelvic contusion, the team said.

While driving in the paint with 3:32 left in the third quarter, Curry went up in the air and collided with two Raptors players while passing the ball to Jonathan Kuminga for a corner 3-point attempt. Curry fell hard to the court on his back.

He remained on the floor in pain while training staff looked after him. He gingerly walked off the court under his own power, sitting down on the Warriors' bench before eventually leaving for the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry was getting an MRI.

"He thought he might be able to come back" into the game, Kerr said. "We just decided not to risk anything. So, hopefully it's not bad."

Draymond Green said it was a "scary moment" when Curry went down.

"He hit that ground hard," Green told reporters after the Warriors' win. "You could hear it. It was crazy. Obviously a very scary moment for us, for him. Hopefully he's good."

Curry finished with 17 points in 25 minutes.

The Warriors don't play again until starting a six-game road trip in Atlanta on Saturday.

