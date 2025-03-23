Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will sit out Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Pistons due to a low back contusion.

Williamson also sat out Friday against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, two days after he scored 29 points on 12-for-16 shooting in the Pelicans' 119-115 win, also at Minnesota.

Also on Sunday, the Pelicans (19-52) ruled out rookie center Yves Missi due to right hip soreness. Guard Jose Alvarado (illness) is available to play versus the Pistons, however.

A two-time All-Star, Williamson has played in only 30 games (all starts) this season for the Pelicans (19-52), averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

New Orleans selected Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His time with the Pelicans has been marked by multiple injuries, starting with a torn meniscus during the preseason of his rookie year.

Williamson, 24, has played in only 214 games (all starts) over six NBA seasons, missing the entire 2021-22 campaign. He has averages of 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Missi, 20, averages 8.8 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds in 66 games (60 starts) this season.

Alvarado, 26, leads the Pelicans with 4.6 assists per game. He is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 47 games (14 starts) in 2024-25.